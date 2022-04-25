 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA STATE BASKETBALL

Former Memorial standout Keylan Boone to transfer to Pacific

  • Updated
Oklahoma State vs Wichita State (copy)

Former Memorial High School standout and Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone has announced he will transfer to Pacific for next season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

A month after announcing his plan to transfer from Oklahoma State, former Memorial standout Keylan Boone made known his destination.

In a video posted on social media Monday, Boone announced his commitment to Pacific, a member of the West Coast Conference in Stockton, California.

A 6-foot-8 reserve, Boone averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in his Cowboy career. His average was six points this past season, in which he played 18 minutes per game.

Boone, whose twin Kalib opted to remain at OSU, will have two seasons of eligibility left including the additional year granted as a result of COVID-19.

Another departing player, forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, announced Monday he is transferring to Georgia. On Mike White’s first-year Bulldog staff is former OSU assistant Erik Pastrana.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

