Former Memorial standout Keylan Boone to transfer to Pacific

A month after announcing his plan to transfer from Oklahoma State, former Memorial standout Keylan Boone made known his destination.

In a video posted on social media Monday, Boone announced his commitment to Pacific, a member of the West Coast Conference in Stockton, California.

A 6-foot-8 reserve, Boone averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in his Cowboy career. His average was six points this past season, in which he played 18 minutes per game.

Boone, whose twin Kalib opted to remain at OSU, will have two seasons of eligibility left including the additional year granted as a result of COVID-19.

Another departing player, forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, announced Monday he is transferring to Georgia. On Mike White’s first-year Bulldog staff is former OSU assistant Erik Pastrana.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.