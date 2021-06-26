Former Jenks, Oklahoma State receiver Dillon Stoner excited for rookie season with Las Vegas Raiders

Dillon Stoner has yet to play a game for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he’s already noticed something about the rambunctious Raider Nation fanbase.

“They really like my last name,” Stoner said jokingly amid signing autographs at S&S Sports Cards in Broken Arrow on Saturday afternoon. The former Jenks High School and Oklahoma State wide receiver’s back in the Tulsa area until late July after completing his team’s minicamp on June 17. He’s at home working out and spending time with friends and family ahead of his rookie NFL season.

Stoner, who's represented by Shark Sports Football, wore a wide smile throughout Saturday's appearance — his first time engaging with fans and christening their memorabilia as a pro. After signing with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent in May, he’s looking to carve out a role in the Raiders’ wide receiver corps.​

“It really feels like a dream, still does,” Stoner said. “I don’t know when it’ll set in but it hasn’t yet, so (I’m) just soaking it all in really the best that I can, trying to learn as much as possible, and it’s just cool being around all the guys as well.”