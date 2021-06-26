Former Jenks, Oklahoma State receiver Dillon Stoner excited for rookie season with Las Vegas Raiders

Dillon Stoner has yet to play a game for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he’s already noticed something about the rambunctious Raider Nation fanbase.
“They really like my last name,” Stoner said jokingly amid signing autographs at S&S Sports Cards in Broken Arrow on Saturday afternoon. The former Jenks High School and Oklahoma State wide receiver’s back in the Tulsa area until late July after completing his team’s minicamp on June 17. He’s at home working out and spending time with friends and family ahead of his rookie NFL season.
Stoner, who's represented by Shark Sports Football, wore a wide smile throughout Saturday's appearance — his first time engaging with fans and christening their memorabilia as a pro. After signing with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent in May, he’s looking to carve out a role in the Raiders’ wide receiver corps.
“It really feels like a dream, still does,” Stoner said. “I don’t know when it’ll set in but it hasn’t yet, so (I’m) just soaking it all in really the best that I can, trying to learn as much as possible, and it’s just cool being around all the guys as well.”
The Tulsa World’s State Player of the Year in 2015, Stoner caught 10 touchdowns during his senior season at Jenks while also starring at defensive back, punter and kick returner. He won four state championships with the Trojans and went on to a successful college career at Oklahoma State.
A team captain his final two years with the Cowboys, Stoner caught 191 passes for 2,378 yards and 17 touchdowns across five seasons in Stillwater. His career game came in Oklahoma State’s 2020 regular season finale, when he amassed 247 yards and three touchdowns on eight catches at Baylor.
Now, Stoner says he’s getting used to a hotter, dryer climate in Vegas than what he experienced in Oklahoma. Perhaps his greatest challenge in adjusting to a new city and team, he said, is learning the Las Vegas playbook.
“It’s always moving, always adding more stuff and stuff like that,” Stoner said. “So (I’m) just getting comfortable with that and studying that as much as possible so once I get back there it’s just playing football and not so much thinking about everything.”
Pondering the Raiders’ schedule, Stoner’s most excited for the first preseason game, hoping to “take it one step at a time,” improve daily and perform well in exhibition. His first action will be Aug. 14 against the Seattle Seahawks, who in April drafted a familiar foe — former Union High School and Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown.
Stoner also said he intends to keep up with Oklahoma State and quarterback Spencer Sanders every weekend. The Cowboys will have to replace his and now-Baltimore Ravens receiver Tylan Wallace’s production, but Stoner is optimistic nonetheless.
“I think they’re gonna be great this year,” Stoner said. “We’ve got a lot of speed, a lot of young talent and I’m excited to see how it works out. Spencer’s going to continue to get better and I’m ready to watch.”
Plenty of Oklahoma State fans came to S&S on Saturday, exchanging pleasantries with their former star as he approaches his Raiders debut. A number of Las Vegas fans showed up too, some members of 918 Raider Nation, a Tulsa-area-based booster that meets at Fox and Hound Pub & Grille in Broken Arrow.
Stoner’s hoping to see such loyalists of Raider Nation more often this fall, after fans weren’t allowed inside newly-constructed Allegiant Stadium during the 2020 season because of COVID-19. Currently, the Raiders intend to reopen their 65,000 seat behemoth at full capacity for 2021, and will begin the regular season Sept. 13 against Baltimore on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
“I can’t wait,” Stoner said. “Just watching, seeing some of the highlights of the full stadium just gives me chills just thinking about it, so I can’t wait. It’s going to be so much fun, especially in that type of atmosphere. I can’t even imagine.”