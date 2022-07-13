 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Former Edison star Sevion Morrison looking for fresh start at Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0

Big 12 Media Days

Click here for complete Day 1 coverage

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Edison High School star Sevion Morrison has impressed his new football coach Lance Leipold.

During the offseason, Morrison transferred from Nebraska to Kansas, where he went through spring football drills.

What does Leipold think about the running back’s addition to the Jayhawks?

“I’m really excited,” the KU coach said on Wednesday during Big 12 Media Days. “I think he’s a different style of back. I really like the way his feet turn over and his burst. The other guys won’t like it if I say it, but I would say that his quickness and flat speed, he’s probably the one who showed the most during the spring.

“I just think he needs to get himself in a good routine and comfortable. He’s got some other good competition in the room, but he’s going to help this football team. I look forward to it.”

Morrison spent two seasons at Nebraska. He didn’t see action in 2020 and played in seven games last season. In 2021, he carried the ball 30 times for 116 yards.

People are also reading…

While playing at Edison, Morrison rushed for 1,798 yards as a senior and 2,728 yards as a junior.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods slams LIV golfers who 'turned their back' on the sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert