Former Edison star Sevion Morrison looking for fresh start at Kansas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Edison High School star Sevion Morrison has impressed his new football coach Lance Leipold.

During the offseason, Morrison transferred from Nebraska to Kansas, where he went through spring football drills.

What does Leipold think about the running back’s addition to the Jayhawks?

“I’m really excited,” the KU coach said on Wednesday during Big 12 Media Days. “I think he’s a different style of back. I really like the way his feet turn over and his burst. The other guys won’t like it if I say it, but I would say that his quickness and flat speed, he’s probably the one who showed the most during the spring.

“I just think he needs to get himself in a good routine and comfortable. He’s got some other good competition in the room, but he’s going to help this football team. I look forward to it.”

Morrison spent two seasons at Nebraska. He didn’t see action in 2020 and played in seven games last season. In 2021, he carried the ball 30 times for 116 yards.

While playing at Edison, Morrison rushed for 1,798 yards as a senior and 2,728 yards as a junior.