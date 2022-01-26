Former Auburn play caller Derek Mason hired as next Oklahoma State DC

STILLWATER — Standing in the lobby of the Scottsdale Plaza on Jan. 2 the morning after Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame, coach Mike Gundy laid out what he was looking for in his next defensive coordinator.

“Coordinator positions are huge hires with me as a head coach because I don’t coach defense,” Gundy said. “So I‘m willing to let them do their job. That person has to be able to control that room. Has to be highly intelligent. And has to be very savvy and quick thinking on game day, in my opinion.”

24 days later, the Cowboys and their 18th-year coach appear to have found an experienced replacement for Jim Knowles. On paper at least, former Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason fits the bill.

Gundy and OSU have hired Mason as the program's next defensive coordinator, the Tulsa World confirmed early Wednesday. It is believed that Mason, 52, was in Stillwater and toured the OSU campus last week. He becomes the sixth defensive coordinator to serve under Gundy since 2005.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman was the first to report Mason as a strong candidate for the job last week. OSU officially announced the hiring late Wednesday morning.