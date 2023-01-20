For Woody Newton, a complete performance against OU is just the beginning: 'My time is finally here'

STILLWATER – The news was delivered to Woody Newton mere hours before tip-off.

During Oklahoma State’s afternoon shoot-around before Bedlam, the 6-foot-9 guard learned he would be starting the first game of his college career.

OSU coach Mike Boynton called out five names to practice the opening play of the game, and Newton’s was the surprise.

“OK, I’m starting,” Newton thought to himself.

And hours later, he made the most of it. Playing in 28 minutes, the junior scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

He grabbed five rebounds, recorded a block and dunked his third ball of the season in an emphatic 72-56 win against Oklahoma.

“That’s something I showed in high school that I really haven’t showed at the college level, so I want to get back at that,” Newton said of his dunk.

It was the most complete performance Newton has posted in his college career, including his freshman season at Syracuse. Career-highs in points and minutes. The most field goals he’s made since a Dec. 12, 2020, game against Boston College.

The most minutes he’s logged since his second career game, a December contest against Rider.

Now, it’s about making the most of his opportunity. One that he will hope to carry over when No. 12 Iowa State visits Stillwater at 1 p.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“It’s like, my time is finally here,” Newton said. “I’ve just got to make the most of my opportunities. I’ve been given the golden opportunity just take advantage of it.”

For Boynton, who brought the District Heights, Maryland, native to Stillwater during the 2021 offseason, he’s seen a calmer Newton who’s willing to enjoy the process.

“You have to at some point have enough humility to allow people to help you, and he’s at that point where he’s seeking help and he’s accepting the help,” Boynton said. “Our staff has done a really good job sticking with him through some frustrating times because we know he has more in him.

“Obviously, he’s been through a lot personally and I think at this point now he’s just trying to find a way to enjoy the process a little bit more and not worrying about what’s going to happen a year from now five years from now.”

Newton dealt with personal tragedy this season, with his father, Atwood Newton Sr., dying after the Cowboys’ opening game against UT-Arlington.

“It’s life; death comes with everybody,” Newton said last week. “It just happened to be my turn and I just had to fight through it. I’m still learning to fight through it.”

Newton’s father was instrumental in his life, and Newton even credits him with his passion for sports. “Without my father, I wouldn’t have played sports,” Newton said.

Growing up in the DC area, Newton remembers watching Gilbert Arenas and John Wall at Washington Wizards games and former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III playing for the now-Washington Commanders.

Now, even though his father won’t get to watch him play, Newton is playing for his father.

“I know he’s a guy I’ve always believed could be a difference-maker for this particular team, because of his skill and the makeup of our team,” Boynton said.

Boynton said Newton is naturally skilled with traits that small-ball forwards have and can give OSU an edge compared to what other, more “true” centers like Moussa Cisse and Tyreek Smith bring.

“We always knew we needed to get him to step up if we were going to have a chance to make a run at this thing and I’m hopeful Wednesday was the start of that,” Boynton said.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records ISU 14-3, OSU 10-8

Last meeting: OSU won 53-36 in Ames.

All-time series: OSU leads 70-67.