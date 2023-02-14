STILLWATER — Travis Wittlake meekly removed his headgear.

The then Oklahoma State 165-pounder gingerly tapped hands with his opponent — South Dakota State’s Tanner Cook — and walked off the black mat at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Wittlake had just gone 0-2 in the Big 12 Wrestling Championships. Losses to Cook and North Dakota State’s Luke Weber, Wittlake’s tournament would be a short one.

During his Big 12 matches, he sported a massive black brace on his left leg, a measure to aid him after tearing his ACL. The injury came late in the season, shortly after he returned from a cartilage tear in his ribs.

In his 2021-22 season, Wittlake would only wrestle in 14 duals. After a rough showing in the Big 12 Tournament, he wouldn’t qualify for the NCAA National Championships weeks later.

“I never sat out as much as I sat out last year,” Wittlake said. “That was hard to take. A lot of thinking on that, emotions were everywhere at that point. You know, pissed off, mad at the world, mad at myself, wanting to cry, everything. That was a frustrating point just because I’d never dealt with that.”

Fast forward one year. Wittlake’s in a new weight class, elevating to 184 pounds. He’s got a No. 10 ranking at the weight to go along with it. A 15-3 record too, with his losses all coming against opponents ranked higher than him.

With the 2023 NCAA National Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa a month away, Wittlake is priming himself for a late-season push and a opportunity in only his second appearance in nationals.

“I knew guys were going to be big, I knew guys were going to be strong at this weight,” he said.

Moving to 184

By the time summer rolled around, Wittlake was still nursing his ACL injury.

He couldn’t spend time on the mat, instead focusing on weight lifting. With Wittlake spending the majority of the offseason in Stillwater, he worked out daily.

The weight on his body increased while the size of his knee brace decreased.

He peaked at 200 pounds over the offseason, rehabbing his knee and lifting weights. Instead of returning to 165 pounds, Wittlake trimmed to 184, replacing Dakota Geer who’d exhausted his NCAA eligibility to the season before.

It’s also a weight Wittlake maintains easier.

“I like it because I don’t have to cut much weight, if any at all,” he said. It’s nice for me, because I get to eat and stay hydrated. Don’t have to go hungry at all. I’m able to lift more during the week and throughout the season. That’s helped me keep my body strong, keep my ligaments strong.”

It’s shown this season. In his first three matches at the weight, Wittlake won all, including a 4-2 decision against Lehigh’s No. 13 Tate Samuelson.

He’d win his weight class at the Southern Scuffle. Then, everything clicked when he returned to his home state of Oregon against Oregon State.

In his five years at OSU, Wittlake had never wrestled in a dual in Oregon. Facing No. 11 Trey Munoz, a strong contingent of friends and family there to watch, Wittlake started to understand what it took for him to win at the class.

“I got a takedown at the end of that match, I didn’t really shoot the first or second period, I really kind of held back until the third and finally shot, pulled the trigger, and got a takedown pretty easily,” he said. “I kind of just took that, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to shoot more if I’m going to win. I’ve got to shoot more if I want to score more points. I’ve just got to tell myself that I’ve got to quit holding back and go for it more.’”

Since then, Wittlake has gone 6-1, the lone loss coming against Michigan’s No. 9 Matt Finesilver and three of his wins coming against ranked opponents.

The biggest helpers with the new weight, Wittlake said, have been coach John Smith and assistant Chris Perry.

“When it comes to finishing single legs, there’s nobody really better than John Smith to show you how to,” Wittlake said.

Seizing the moment

Wittlake, currently in the belly of his fifth season at OSU, has only appeared in nationals once.

In 2021 — then wrestling at 165 — Wittlake lost in the second round of nationals to Ohio State’s Ethan Smith, relegating Wittlake to the wrestlebacks portion of the bracket.

He won against Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis and redeemed himself against Smith before losing to Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole, finishing fourth at the weight class and earning All-American status.

The season before, he added All-American honors too, albeit not through nationals. The tournament was canceled after the COVID-19 outbreak, and Wittlake earned the honor after coaches voted.

In his first season, Wittlake redshirted, and missed the tournament last season with his injuries.

Wittlake will conclude the regular season this week, likely wrestling against Oklahoma’s Greyden Penner and Iowa’s No. 12 Abe Assad before he returns to the Big 12 Championships on March 4-5 in Tulsa.