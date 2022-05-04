For second straight year, OU and OSU meet with a regular season Big 12 title on the year

No. 7 Oklahoma State (38-9, 14-1 Big 12) at No. 1 Oklahoma (45-1, 14-1)

When: Thursday (7 p.m., ESPN), Friday (6 p.m., ESPN2), Saturday (4 p.m., ESPNU)

Where: Marita Hynes Field, Norman

Looking ahead: For a second consecutive season, the Cowgirls and Sooners meet on the final weekend of the regular season with the Big 12 Conference regular season title on the line. OSU travels to Norman in search of its first regular season conference championship since 1995. OU has captured nine consecutive regular season titles dating back to 2012.

All three games will be broadcast on ESPN platforms.

Looking back: While the Cowgirls jumped out of conference play last week, the Sooners swept Kansas on the road to draw even atop the Big 12 standings.

OU outscored the Jayhawks 35-1 across three wins over the weekend, including a 19-0 rout on Saturday which featured home runs from Jocelyn Alo Tiare Jenning and Lynnsie Elam and a combined shutout between pitchers Hope Trautwein (13-0) and Nicole May.

OSU traveled to then fourth-ranked Florida State and took a pair of 2-1 defeats to the Seminoles on Thursday and Friday, the Cowgirls’ first consecutive losses since Feb. 19. Right-hander Kelly Maxwell fanned 12 hitters and threw 140 pitches over 8 ⅓ innings in Game 1.

Notable: Four players who will feature in this weekend’s series — OSU’s Kelly Maxwell and OU’s Jocelyn Alo, Grace Lyons and Jordy Bahl — were named among 10 finalists for USA Softball’s College Player of the Year Award Wednesday … OU has taken wins from 27 of the last 28 meetings between the teams … Maxwell enters the series as the Big 12’s strikeout leader with 221 this spring, ahead of Bahl in second with 191 … Between Hope Trautwein (0.09), Nicole May (0.84) and Bahl (0.96), OU pitching holds three of the top eight ERA’s across college softball … OSU’s Miranda Elish leads the Cowgirls hitting .378 and ranks 7th in the league with an OPS of 1.144 … Alo’s 22 home runs trail only Wichita State’s Addison Barnard (30) nationally.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.