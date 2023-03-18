STILLWATER — Quion Williams is the only true freshman on the Oklahoma State roster.

Listed at 6-foot-4 from Jonesboro, Arkansas, the former four-star recruit came to Stillwater by himself because of NCAA sanctions that limit the program's number of scholarships and several transfer additions this offseason.

“Your freshman year, you always go in with big hopes,” Williams said. “Then some of the times your hopes don’t come true, so you never know what’s going to happen.”

He started slow, playing a few minutes here and there. A couple points to go along with it. But as the Cowboys’ season winds down, Williams doesn’t look like a true freshman on the court.

“I feel like at the beginning of the season, I would just, ‘Oh I need to score more, I need to do more,’” Williams said. “Now I’m just letting the game come to me and then I’m scoring more, setting my teammates up.”

In the past four games, Williams is averaging 21 minutes, setting a career-high 29 in OSU’s loss to Baylor Feb. 27. He also set a career-high in points that night with 12.

And in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday against Youngstown State, Williams recorded his first career double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 11 points in the win. He has been a glimmer of optimism in a stretch that’s been anything but optimistic.

“Next year, I’m going to have the same type of freshmen come in, and they’re gonna have the same hopes,” Williams continued. “I’ve got to lead by example.”

Looking ahead there won’t just be one true freshman on OSU’s roster. Sixth-year coach Mike Boynton has signed four players, including four-star signee Brandon Garrison — a 6-9 center from Del City. IMG Academy’s Eric Dailey is also committed, a 6-7 four-star forward.

But for now, Williams is showing something optimistic for the future.

“I think some of it started to the last part of the regular season. He played with great energy at West Virginia, he played with great energy at Baylor,” Boynton said. “He’s continued to grow and get better, so I’m really happy for him and hopefully it’s a springboard as he continues to move forward in his career.”

Ahead of the Cowboys’ second-round NIT game against Eastern Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Stillwater, Williams isn’t the only player surging right now. Senior Tyreek Smith has nabbed 10-plus rebounds twice, including tying his career-high 14 against Oklahoma.

He recorded his first career double-double against Youngstown State on Wednesday.

Boynton talks about the peaks and valleys Smith went through this season. Peaking against Oklahoma last week, plummeting against Texas in early January with a scoreless contest and three personal fouls in 23 minutes.

It’s a similar situation Kalib Boone is going through, Boynton admits.

Boone’s play was limited Wednesday in Ohio with an illness, and the senior forward nearly didn’t travel with the team because of it, Boynton said. But even ignoring the opening round of the NIT, Boone’s play has lagged.

Excluding Wednesday’s game, he hasn’t started for three games. He’s averaging 14.6 minutes, 4.6 minutes and 5.6 rebounds.

“Obviously, there was a time where we were pretty confident we’d gotten away from the valleys,” Boynton said. “He’s struggling right now. It’s at a time where Tyreek is playing well for us.

“There’s no doubt, we’re our best when he’s playing really well and we still just have to find a way until he gets going again. A lot of it’s mental.”

Smith’s recent down-low dominance comes with Moussa Cisse still nursing his left leg injury. Boynton said Friday the 7-1 center was playing at “about 85%.”

“Moussa’s never gotten back to full-strength,” Boynton said. “But he wanted to play when he was like 25%. We wouldn’t do that because there was too much risk.”