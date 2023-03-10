Oklahoma State now plays the waiting game.

The Cowboys are done building their resume. Following a 61-47 loss to Texas in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament, OSU will return to Stillwater for three days to determine its fate.

The Cowboys, firmly on the bubble according to experts, will wait to see if their destined for their second NCAA Tournament trip in three years, or return to the NIT. After bowing out of the conference tournament, hope now rests in the hands of an NCAA selection committee.

“I thought we did enough coming into the tournament to be perfectly honest,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said after the loss. “I mean, this league presents challenges that, I’ve been in several others, that no other league does.”

But what does OSU’s argument look like? First, the Cowboys accumulated an 18-15 record. In the past 10 games, they’ve won just four. In what many deem the best basketball conference in the country, OSU claimed nine Big 12 wins.

Of those nine, three came against Oklahoma, who finished dead-last in the Big 12. Two came against Texas Tech (ninth place), one against West Virginia (eighth place), and one against A Mike Miles Jr.-less TCU team (sixth place).

The signature wins came against Iowa State, with OSU sweeping the Cyclones including a road win in Ames, Iowa, without Avery Anderson.

To that point, the Cowboys are injured. Anderson, OSU’s top on-ball defender, hasn’t played since Feb. 1. Big-man Moussa Cisse is dealing with a lingering leg injury. Chris Harris Jr. was shaken up with a lower-body injury against OU, missing the Texas game.

As for those top four teams in the conference, OSU possesses a 0-9 record.

The nonconference schedule draws other questions. In 13 games, OSU holds a 9-4 record and against teams locked into the NCAA Tournament, the Cowboys went 1-1.

The loss being a road game against UConn, and the win coming against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – who recently won the Southland Conference Tournament to automatically qualify for what will likely be a No. 16 seed.

The out-of-conference eyesore belongs to Southern Illinois, who beat OSU 61-60 in Stillwater back in November.

“I believe with our resume, we put a lot of good wins up against a lot of good teams,” OSU guard John-Michael Wright said. “We have proven to be one of the best teams defensively in the country.”

Wright’s point on defense is true. The Cowboys lingered around the top five in opponent field-goal percentage this season, finishing ranked 15th. Down the final stretch, the Cowboys weren’t without lapses, including TCU scoring 100 points and Kansas notching 87 during a five-game OSU losing streak.

If playing in the Big 12 helps or hinders OSU won’t be known until Sunday. The Cowboys rank eighth in strength of schedule and 41st in the NET, some of the highest marks of bubble teams.

“For the committee, I believe, if we make it to the tournament, we’ll make it exciting,” Wright continued. “We are a team that doesn’t give up.”

The pulse around the rest of the country

ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi predicted OSU’s win against Oklahoma would move the Cowboys into the tournament. His projections reflected that, but the Cowboys’ footing is unstable in the aftermath.

Even after the loss to Texas, the Cowboys still cling to a spot in Lunardi’s predictions as the final team to make the field — which last year accurately predicted 67 of the 68 teams in the field.

But looking at the 16 teams on Lunardi’s bubble (the final four byes to the next four teams out), viable options to sneak into the tournament are starting to thin.

Along with OSU, bubble schools North Carolina, Michigan and Nevada lost Thursday — possibly spelling an NIT berth. “It’s not a great feeling,” UNC’s RJ Davis said. “It’s not the expectations we had coming into the year. It’s frustrating and disappointing.”

Rutgers, Penn State, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Boise State and Utah State fortified their positions with wins Thursday. Oregon remained in the hunt.

Providence lost, but likely not enough to bump them out. The same with Pittsburgh.

Clemson, who despite a 23-9 record, still sits behind the Cowboys, scored a massive 80-54 victory against NC State. The costliest to OSU’s cause might be ASU’s 77-72 win against USC on Thursday. In Lunardi’s Friday morning update, the Sun Devils passed the Cowboys for the final tournament spot.

Unlike Arizona State, Clemson, Vanderbilt and Oregon – still fighting for tournament validation — OSU now plays the waiting game until Sunday at 5 p.m., when the NCAA Selection Sunday broadcast will air.

It isn’t a new spot for Boynton, who went through the same process in 2018, missing the NCAA Tournament and playing in the NIT. Reflecting on that, the sixth-year OSU coach says some players remove themselves over the next few days.

Others — like Boynton — will be glued to TVs and monitors, watching games across the country and determining how it affects the Cowboys.

But, Boynton remains adamant among the uncertainty. “I think we certainly deserve inclusion into the event,” he said.