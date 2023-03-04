STILLWATER — All Oklahoma State could do was watch.

Following an 80-71 loss to No. 16 Oklahoma at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater to close the regular season, Sooners players swarmed around on the court, celebrating the victory and its significance.

The win secured a share of the regular season Big 12 title for OU, its first regular-season conference championship since 2009. The extended stay on the court led to a serenade of boos from fans at the stadium — paired with several chants from OU supporters — as OSU prepared to hold its Senior Day celebration after the game.

“Having another team celebrate on your floor, anyone who has a competitive bone in their body, is going to feel sick to their stomach,” OSU coach Jacie Hoyt said.

It led to a heated conversation between Hoyt and OU coach Jennie Baranczyk on court, the two discussing the Sooners heading to the locker room.

“We were trying to be as classy as you can,” Baranczyk said. “It’s really hard when you just realized you won a conference championship for the first time in a long time, so I think a lot of us were overcome by emotion. There was no disrespect in any of that, and I hope people know that, and I talked to Jacie after and we talked it through, I think we’re good.”

On an afternoon where the Cowgirls held a lead at the half and were shooting 43% from the field, offense went stagnant in the third quarter and resulted in the Sooners pulling away late.

“I felt like we had a lot of possessions where we guarded really, really well, and we didn’t finish the possession with a rebound, and those are just back-breaking,” Hoyt said.

The Cowgirls were outscored by 25 points, finished shooting 30% from the field and missed all 11 of their 3-pointers in the second half.

OU’s Taylor Robertson would lead all scorers with 12 points in the second, shooting 2-of-4 from three and notching four points from free throws. The Sooners were without leading scorer Madi Williams for most of the game after a collision four minutes in, and wouldn’t return.

As for the rebounding Hoyt talked about, the Sooners snatched 16 more than OSU, including 11 offensive boards and 11 second-chance points.

It’s a stark contrast for OSU compared to the first two quarters. Reserve guard Lior Garzon scored nine points in the second half — and the Sooners turning the ball over nine times — OSU amassed a lead at the intermission, shooting 43% from the field and controlling the tempo with centers Kassidy De Lapp and Trinitee Jackson.

Jackson, who scored six points in the first half, would only play in one minute of the second half, a decision Hoyt said came down to the pace of the game.

“We were trying to get subbed as quick as we could and then sometimes you might have that plan … I remember one time she was at the scorer’s table and she never got in because there was never any stoppage,” Hoyt said.

Those turnovers would hinder OU throughout the game, finishing with 25. The Cowgirls would take advantage, scoring 28 points off them, with all but six of those coming in the first half.

Foul trouble hurt the Sooners as well, with Liz Scott fouling out and Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann recording four.

“I mean, we’re pissed off. I don’t think there’s other words to say it,” said OSU guard Naomie Alnatas, who finished with a team-high 15 points.

OKLAHOMA 80, OKLAHOMA ST. 71

Oklahoma;24;15;24;17;—;80

Oklahoma St.;20;25;10;16;—;71

OKLAHOMA (24-5): Liz Scott 6-8 1-2 13, Llanusa 3-7 1-1 7, Robertson 4-11 4-5 15, Tot 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 0-0 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Culliton 5-6 1-1 11, Joens 2-3 1-1 6, Reyna Scott 1-4 1-2 4, Tucker 1-2 2-2 5, Vann 5-14 2-2 13, Svoboda 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-60 13-16 80

OKLAHOMA ST. (20-10): Collins 2-3 0-0 4, Alnatas 6-16 0-0 15, Chastain 0-3 6-6 6, Keys 4-10 5-7 14, Milton 2-5 4-4 8, Garzon 5-14 0-0 13, Jackson 1-1 4-4 6, De Lapp 2-4 1-2 5, Asi 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 20-23 71

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma 9-19 (Llanusa 0-1, Robertson 3-10, Tot 0-1, Williams 2-2, Joens 1-1, R.Scott 1-1, Tucker 1-1, Vann 1-2), Oklahoma St. 7-28 (Alnatas 3-11, Keys 1-5, Garzon 3-9, Asi 0-3). Assists: Oklahoma 23 (Robertson 6, Tot 6), Oklahoma St. 10 (Alnatas 3). Fouled Out: Oklahoma L.Scott. Rebounds: Oklahoma 42 (Vann 11), Oklahoma St. 26 (Milton 6). Total Fouls: Oklahoma 27, Oklahoma St. 22. Technical Fouls: None. A: 6,585.