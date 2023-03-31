STILLWATER — Brock Martin, Sione Asi, Brendon Evers and Tyler Lacy represented something for Oklahoma State.

Those four defensive linemen anchored the unit for the Cowboys over the past couple years. It was the senior-most position for OSU, those four combining for 117 starts over their careers.

But after a dominant 2021 season, and all four returning for this past season, numbers dwindled. Injuries factored into it. Evers announced in October he wouldn’t finish the season after several injuries. Lacy missed most of the second half and Martin played through a foot injury.

And after an offseason away from each other, the quartet returned to Stillwater on Wednesday, but not for spring practice. Instead, they participated in OSU’s Pro Day, working to cement their draft stock.

As they attempt to make an NFL roster in the coming months, OSU’s attention switches to replacing them. That’s four openings on the Cowboys’ defensive line this year.

Well, really three. OSU is emphasizing three-down linemen sets this season under new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, but in certain situations the Cowboys will play four-man, Gundy said.

The transition is all going to be done with predominantly new faces.

“We’re fortunate, we have enough players to fit our system,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “Then we have the option when we go four-down. We can pull a defensive lineman in based on who we’re playing, or we can bring Collin (Oliver) in that position and let him play four-down.”

Among the biggest changes for OSU’s defensive trenches will be Oliver, entering his junior year, shifting primarily to linebacker, with the ability to move up to the line as Gundy alluded to.

The shift to only one interior defensive lineman suddenly bolsters OSU’s depth.

Collin Clay, Xavier Ross and Aden Kelley all return, and are joined by Northeastern Oklahoma A&M’s Iman Oates and Justin Kirkland.

Kirkland, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Utah Tech, notably slimmed down from 357 pounds to 340 since arriving in Stillwater. “We'll see what he looks like,” Gundy said. “I mean, I'm excited to watch him push on the center.”

While the nose guard position is seeping with depth, the defensive end’s have been slimmed. Losses of Martin and Lacy, plus Trace Ford transferring to Oklahoma hinders the depth chart.

But, as was the trend this offseason, the Cowboys patched the losses in the transfer portal, scooping up Tulsa transfer Anthony Goodlow, who will likely start in one of the two open spots.

“He's a guy who's completely changed his body when you talk about a body mass versus when he gets in that machine,” Gundy said.

Goodlow played in 48 games across four years at TU, recording 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in his career.

In the mix for the spot opposite Goodlow are redshirt seniors Kody Walterscheid and Nathan Latu, both who appeared in 10-plus games and recorded 10-plus tackles for the Cowboys last season.

Redshirt senior Isreal Isuman-Hundley is still around, having appeared in only three games for OSU in his career.

Beyond that, OSU’s defensive end depth is young.

DeSean Brown, Landon Dean and Jaleel Johnson are all redshirt freshmen and will be joined by incoming freshmen Jaedon Foreman and Ricky Lolohea.

How it all pieces together is still to be determined. The Cowboys have talent, but how it all pieces together is the question with three weeks of spring practice left.