For OSU, Mike Gundy, early signing period brings 17 players, No. 41 national ranking

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State needed only two hours to wrap up its 2023 recruiting class.

On a drama-free Wednesday morning, the Cowboys officially inked 17 recruits in their latest recruiting crop under coach Mike Gundy, highlighted by signings of quarterback Zane Flores (Gretna, Neb.) and defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman (Del City).

In total, the class ranks 41st overall nationally and seventh in the Big 12, according to 247Sports, the lowest an OSU class has been ranked since the 2016 cycle.

It comes at a time when recruiting has seismically shifted, with name, image and likeness deals affecting player decisions and the transfer portal wreaking havoc on roster management.

Just one year ago, the Cowboys pulled off their best recruiting class since 2011. This year, OSU has its lowest-rated group since 2016, when that year’s group was ranked 45th nationally.

“I’m not a big fan of all the stuff going on now, because I think it creates uncertainty and it cheats high school players, in my opinion,” Gundy said Wednesday during a news conference. “I think that a large majority of schools across the country look for a public opinion, something to satisfy them with older kids and I think high school players over the last class and this class don’t get recruited because of this.

“But it’s kind of a sign of the time so we all have to make adjustments.”

The clear focuses for OSU with the signing class came in the defensive backfield and on the offensive line. The Cowboys signed five defensive backs — two cornerbacks, two safeties and a hybrid — and four offensive linemen.

For the second straight year, OSU’s suffered impactful losses to its secondary via the transfer portal, so the Cowboys bandaged the changes with junior college product Lardarius Webb Jr.

Webb Jr. ranks at the fifth-best juco cornerback and No. 24 juco player nationally, capable of making an immediate impact with his experience and talent.

“He’s very mature,” Gundy said. “He fits a spot for a couple guys we lost. (He is an) older guy that can play slot nickel, maybe even some corner.”

He will be joined in the secondary by cornerbacks Dylan Smith (Denton, Texas) and RJ Lester (Fort Smith, Arkansas) and safeties Tywon Wray Jr. (Smyrna, Georgia) and Kam Franklin (Oak Grove, Louisiana)

OSU struggled with offensive line play in 2022, with the Cowboys reinforcing the unit with four high school recruits.

In-state product JaKobe Sanders is joined by three others on the offensive line, with Gage Stanaland (Tuscola, Texas), Jack Endean (Tucson, Arizona) and Isaiah Kema (Wolfforth, Texas) all signing Wednesday.

“I mean, this is about the right number — 18ish or so is really a pretty good number of young guys to bring in and I’m including the two-year guys in a program because you’re going to have some flexibility with the other stuff that’s going on in recruiting now,” Gundy said.

That flexibility could be used with more transfers — the Cowboys already have seven — or with more recruits during national signing day in February. Gundy wouldn’t comment specifically what the plans would be, and at what positions for the Cowboys.

“We don’t know exactly who will be on our team in two weeks,” Gundy said. “So, we have to wait to balance those numbers out.”

For now, OSU has six offensive players, 10 defensive players and a punter in the 2023 class. For the first time since 2016, the Cowboys didn’t sign a four-star recruit, but have three transfers entering the program that have been re-graded as four-stars by 247Sports.

The Cowboys began Wednesday with only two in-state recruits — Sanders, from Stillwater, and Del City defensive end Jaedon Foreman — before earning a national letter of intent from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M defensive lineman Iman Oates.

Oates, a Tulsa native, played football at Edison High School before spending two years at NEO.