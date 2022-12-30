For OSU and Mike Boynton, accountability and opportunity intersect ahead of conference play

STILLWATER — As Mike Boynton walked into Friday press conference, one word was printed big and bold across his black sweatshirt.

“Accountability”

As the sixth-year head coach pilots Oklahoma State through Big 12 play — which begins Saturday with a road trip to Lawrence, Kansas, to face the Jayhawks at 1 p.m. — there isn’t a better word that encapsulates the ensuing two-month gauntlet.

And the Big 12 will be just that. A gauntlet.

In ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest update to his Bracketology, where Lunardi predicts which 68 teams will make the yearly NCAA Tournament, nine of the 10 Big 12 programs are projected to make the field.

No team ranks lower than 52nd in college basketball’s NET ranking, which takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

The Big 12’s average NET ranking (30.6) ranks first among all other conferences in the country.

But, of all those metrics, Lunardi has only one Big 12 team currently not projected to make the tournament — OSU.

“It gives us the reminder of, there’s a lot of opportunity ahead of us,” Boynton said.

That opportunity comes in the form of 18 conference games (and one nonconference) remaining in OSU’s regular season schedule. And it starts with that word on Boynton’s sweatshirt. Accountability.

“The accountability starts with me — the discipline to hold them accountable to what they’re supposed to do,” Boynton said. “If I’m not doing that, I’m not doing my job.”

Boynton stressed that accountability has always been integral in his programs, alluding to how his teams have steadily improved throughout the season. And he’s already seeing the change compared to last year, when the Cowboys were ineligible to make the NCAA Tournament.

“I think they’re pretty goal-oriented right now,” Boynton said. “Not to go back to last year but it was one of the things that was hard, right? There was no, hey, really think about our team over this break because we’ve got some things we want to accomplish later.”

Out of the semester break last season, the Cowboys didn't have a goal, as Boynton pointed out. But a year later, there's the intense practices. The Cowboys still have their goal intact.

And of course, the ability to hold all accountable.

“You have to have some humility as a young kid who has always been told he’s good enough to have somebody tell you what you’re doing now isn’t good enough,” Boynton said. “Not that it’s a personal attack, but to take that criticism constructively.”

OSU forward Kalib Boone followed with a similar take on the accountability.

“Sometimes I just don’t like hearing people yell or like talk to me after I know I messed up,” he said. “It makes me mad because why do you have to state the obvious? But, he’s been holding me accountable over this break and that’s what, as a teammate and as a leader of this team, that you should do.”

Jalen Wilson, Grady Dick vital to KU

The Jayhawks enter Saturday’s contest at No. 4 in this week’s AP Top 25. The lone loss for Kansas (11-1) came against No. 7 Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The Jayhawks have also recorded top 20 wins against Duke, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson leads the conference in points per game (21.1) while also averaging 9.3 rebounds per game. Boynton describes Wilson as a “dynamic driver” who is playing at a national player of the year caliber.

Right behind Wilson is 6-foot-8 freshman Grady Dick, who also averages double-digits in points. More than half of Dick’s shots have come from 3-point range, where he is shooting 48.6% from.

“Just him understanding who he is and playing to his strengths is probably the most impressive,” Boynton said of Dick.