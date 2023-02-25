STILLWATER – With 12 minutes remaining, Bryce Thompson scooped up a defensive rebound and coasted down the court at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Oklahoma State junior guard diced his way through Kansas State’s transition defense, powering his way to the rim and finishing a fast-break layup at the rim that pulled the crowd to its feet.

Thompson’s layup gave OSU its largest lead of the afternoon. With 12:08 remaining in the game, OSU staked an 8-point lead and a massive momentum swing.

But when the final buzzer sounded, the Cowboys claimed neither.

As "K-S-U" chants reigned down from a contingent of Wildcats fans remaining in Gallagher-Iba Arena with less than 30 seconds left, Thompson would again score on a layup — this time with nine seconds left — that wouldn’t result in any momentum swings.

Instead, it just pulled the final score a little closer.

Wildcats 73, Cowboys 68.

For OSU (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) Saturday’s narrow defeat spells the fourth-straight loss for the program, which continues trending down in NCAA Tournament projections.

“We’re frustrated,” OSU forward Kalib Boone said. “I’m frustrated with it, but I don’t like to show I’m frustrated because that’s the one thing that no matter what one team we had at this school, we’ve been known for (defense).”

Cracks in the defense continued to show for the Cowboys against the Wildcats. The 73 points allowed to Kansas State were the fewest of the losing skid, but KSU managed to shoot 49% from the field and 38% from three, both eclipsing OSU’s offensive totals.

Despite that, the Cowboys still held a lead with six minutes remaining. But after OSU took its largest lead of the game at the 12-minute mark, KSU (22-7, 10-6) outscored the Cowboys 28-15.

The most crucial basket came with two minutes left. After a jump ball awarded possession to KSU — with only two seconds on the shot clock — a quick inbound by Keyontae Johnson allowed guard Desi Sills to score a basket in time.

It improved the KSU lead to five. On the following offensive possession for OSU, Thompson would turn the ball over.

“We weren’t good enough in some really key areas,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said.

It’s a stark contrast compared to how OSU started the game. The Cowboys came with fight, diving for loose balls and defending physically. “We got (the lead) by guarding, getting stops, getting out in transition,” Boone added.

Boone factored heavily into the Cowboys building up their second half lead. After scoring only four points in the first half, the 6-foot-9 forward would tally 14 in the second, leading all OSU scorers at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ scoring came through point guard Markquis Nowell, who finished with 22 points and forward Keyontae Johnson, who added 17, three coming off a 3-point shot to regain the KSU lead with six minutes remaining.

The Cowboys defense sent Nowell to the free-throw line 10 times Saturday, with Nowell scoring on nine of them.

“We can’t do that,” Boone said. “That’s what I’m saying when we have mental errors. We know they’re a good free-throw shooting team, and we just send them to the line. That hurts us.”

Another mental error Boone saw against the Wildcats came late in the first half.

After stringing together an 11-0 run — and not allowing KSU to score in 4:21 — the Cowboys looked primed to take a 6-point lead to half.

Then, KSU guard Desi Sills drew a foul, scoring on both free-throw attempts. And with five seconds left, OSU guard Chris Harris Jr. inbounded the ball, which was tipped and scooped up by Sills, who drove down the court and scored on a layup to put the Wildcats down by two at the half.

“That kind of stuff hurts,” Boone said. “It gives the other team momentum going into the second half. We just can’t do stuff like that, it’s just going to hurt us in the long run.”

IOWA ST. 73, OKLAHOMA ST. 68

Kansas St.;33;40;—;73

Oklahoma St.;35;33;—;68

KANSAS ST. (22-7): Johnson 7-13 0-0 17, Tomlin 3-3 0-0 6, Carter 1-2 4-6 7, Nowell 5-12 9-10 22, Sills 3-7 4-4 10, N'Guessan 3-4 0-0 6, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Massoud 2-6 0-0 5, Iyiola 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 17-20 73.

OKLAHOMA ST. (16-13): Boone 7-11 4-5 18, Asberry 3-9 6-6 13, Newton 2-9 1-2 6, Thompson 5-10 0-2 11, Wright 4-11 2-2 12, Cisse 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-1 0, Smith 1-1 4-5 6. Totals 23-56 17-23 68.

3-Point Goals: Kansas St. 8-21 (Johnson 3-5, Nowell 3-8, Carter 1-2, Massoud 1-4, Greene 0-1, Sills 0-1), Oklahoma St. 5-23 (Wright 2-6, Newton 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Asberry 1-6, Williams 0-1, Harris 0-2). Rebounds: Kansas St. 30 (Johnson, Nowell 5), Oklahoma St. 25 (Newton 7). Assists: Kansas St. 14 (Nowell 8), Oklahoma St. 10 (Asberry, Thompson 4). Total Fouls: Kansas St. 22, Oklahoma St. 17. A: 11,124.