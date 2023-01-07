For Oklahoma State, a 56-46 loss against Texas results in another tough offensive outing: 'We struggled today'

STILLWATER — In his postgame comments, Rodney Terry admitted this game was won on Thursday.

The interim Texas head coach spoke about the intensity in his practices leading up to the Longhorns’ game against Oklahoma State. How the team needed to return to its identity after a brutal loss earlier in the week.

In a short couple of days, Texas did just that.

Against Kansas State on Tuesday, the UT defense allowed 116 points. Against OSU on Saturday, the Longhorns stymied the Cowboys, allowing just 46 points.

After clawing back from a double-digit deficit on Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, OSU’s offense faltered down the final stretch, eventually losing momentum — and the game — in a 56-46 defeat against No. 6 Texas.

“We struggled today,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said of the team's offense. “I think there’s a lit bit of … I think it’s well deserved, we haven’t been the Golden State Warriors in my six years as head coach, but we’re better offensively than we’ve been.

“People probably don’t want to accept that because there’s nights like this. What I always like to do is, there’s a reason we didn’t play well and it’s because Texas made us not play well.”

OSU’s offense went through swings throughout the afternoon. They closed out the first half without scoring a field goal in the final 7:36. After taking the lead 44-43 with eight minutes remaining, OSU closed out the final minutes going 0-for-8 from the field.

A 3-point bucket by guard Caleb Asberry to take that lead would be the final field goal OSU (9-6 overall, 1-2 Big 12) made on the day.

There were also free-throw issues for the Cowboys.

As a team, OSU entered shooting 72.4% from the free-throw line. They exited Saturday shooting 12-of-21 from the line, with consistent players missing crucial scores.

Asberry — whose 91.7% free-throw percentage is the best on the team — missed both of his attempts. Avery Anderson missed three. Woody Newton, over the final six minutes and the lead within reach, missed twice.

“Free throws are just about toughness,” Boynton said. “We’re a better free-throw shooting team than we showed. We’ve had these games before, and unfortunately they kind of kill your rhythm.”

OSU also didn’t get points from its consistent scorers. Bryce Thompson and Anderson were both held to five points. Boynton stressed the importance of having both active in the offense not only for their scoring prowess, but also the ability to draw attention and create easier opportunities for others.

“For a guy who’s shooting it as well as he has been, to take only two threes is probably a sign he wasn’t really looking for the right kind of shots going into the game,” Boynton said of Thompson, who has shot 52% from 3-point range in the past four games.

But Kalib Boone kept the Cowboys in the game. The forward scored 16 points, and for the second consecutive game, motivated the Cowboys on the court.

“This was his 102nd game (at OSU),” Boynton said of Boone. “We should expect this from him at this point. It shouldn’t be, ‘Oh we got a good performance’ we should come in surprised when he doesn’t play well, as opposed to the other way around.

“I love him, he’s like a son to me, I’ve been with him all 102 of those games, but it’s time he starts to do it every day.”

With the Cowboys lacking starting center Moussa Cisse, who missed Saturday’s game with an injured left ankle, the Cowboys relied on Boone and Tyreek Smith in the paint.

OSU lost the rebounding battle 39-35 without Cisse, but the Cowboys blocked 12 shots, six coming from Boone.

“The result says we need Moussa,” Boynton said. He wouldn’t comment on a possible return time for the 7-foot center. “We played with great effort, it wasn’t a lack of effort, it wasn’t like we played uninspired. We just didn’t execute.”

TEXAS 56, OKLAHOMA STATE 46

Texas;32;24;–;56

Oklahoma State;24;22;–;46

TEXAS (13-2): Carr 4-11 2-2 12, Allen 3-8 5-6 11, Cunningham 2-3 2-2 8, Bishop 2-5 2-3 6, Disu 2-5 1-2 6, Hunter 1-8 3-4 5, Rice 1-6 2-2 4, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 4, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 17-54 17-21 56

OKLAHOMA STATE (9-6): Boone 6-9 4-4 16, Wright 2-9 1-1 7, Asberry 2-6 0-2 6, Anderson 2-9 1-4 5, Thompson 1-5 2-3 5, Harris Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Newton 0-1 3-5 3, Williams 0-2 1-2 1, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 14-46 12-21 46

3-Point Goals: UT 5-18 (Cunningham 2-2, Carr 2-5, Disu 1-1, Allen 0-2, Morris 0-2, Rice 0-3, Hunter 0-3), OSU 6-21 (Asberry 2-5, Wright 2-7, Harris Jr. 1-3, Thompson 1-2, Boone 0-1, Anderson 0-3). Rebounds: UT 39 (Mitchell 12), OSU 35 (Boone 10). Assists: UT 7 (Carr 4), OSU 8 (Asberry 3). Total Fouls: UT 19, OSU 20. A: 7,300