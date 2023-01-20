For Carter Young, a loss to No. 1 Andrew Alirez drops season record to 6-8: 'You've got to get a little tougher'

STILLWATER — The matchup was going to be tough for Carter Young.

Oklahoma State’s 141-pounder was going up against Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez, the No. 1 wrestler at that weight in the country.

His accolades were impressive. Alirez had not allowed a takedown all season and boasted an undefeated record.

The Cowboys had started the dual at 149 pounds, meaning Young and Alirez would be the final match of the night. And with the team win already secured for OSU, Young had a chance

But eight minutes later, he’d finish the night as OSU’s only wrestler to lose by major decision. On Friday night, OSU coasted to a 24-10 win against Northern Colorado at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Young’s 12-4 loss dropped the sophomore to a 6-8 record on the season.

“I don’t know if escapes were given to you or you earned them, but he got to his feet and did some things,” OSU coach John Smith said of Young. “He got majored. That’s not good. You’ve got to get a little tougher.”

Young’s four points all came from escapes. He allowed Alirez to score five takedowns, an escape point and earn the riding time point.

“There’s a big gap between him and that No. 1 guy,” Smith continued. “Where he’s at and that guy is, it’s a big gap. Not one that you can’t close, but you’ve got to be able to score.”

Following the win, Smith emphasized Young needed to work on preparing himself mentally ahead of matches. He said being physically prepared is the easier aspect, but staying mentally focused and calm is harder.

“He’s not worked at that enough, not challenged himself enough,” Smith concluded. “That will be my talk with him tonight.”

Blankenship loses in Gallagher-Iba debut

Without regular starter Trevor Mastrogiovanni at 125 pounds, Smith opted for true freshman Zach Blankenship against No. 17 Stevo Poulin.

In the match, Blankenship failed to record a point, losing 5-0 and allowing Poulin to score a takedown and accumulate nearly six minutes of riding time.

“It shows him a little bit and gives him a chance to come firing back,” Smith said. “We’re going to see him in the lineup more.”

The former Bixby standout Blankenship entered Friday’s dual with an 8-1 record. All of his matches this season came in open tournaments.

Dustin Plott, OSU’s 174-pounder, shared a similar experience as Blankenship. Plott started as a true freshman during the 2020-21 season, posting a 15-6 record, but went 1-4 against ranked opponents.

“I like to be positive,” Plott said of his message after Blankenship’s match ended. “It is a really tough sport, college wrestling, and wrestling as a true freshman especially against a tough opponent like that in your first match is not an easy task mentally or physically.”

Mastrogiovanni’s status for the Cowboys’ dual against No. 23 West Virginia on Sunday remains unknown, but Smith clarified that the absence was because of health, not performance.

“I’ll just say that it is probably best that he is not in the lineup right now,” Smith said. “We’ll have a little bit more information probably on Sunday.”

Heavier weights set tone

OSU lost three matches Friday (Blankenship at 125, Young at 141 and Wyatt Sheets at 165), but the Cowboys set the tone early with their heavier weights.

Plott, 184-pounder Travis Wittlake and 197-pound Luke Surber all claimed major decisions, each in consecutive order to gift OSU an 18-3 advantage halfway through the dual.

“Something we talk about a lot is, in dual meets, if things aren’t going a certain way, it’s our responsibility as teammates to turn it around,” Plott said.

Sheets lost by decision to Northern Colorado’s Baylor Fernandes, dropping his season record to 9-6. Plott’s match followed Sheets’, and Plott knew he had to return momentum in the Cowboys’ favor.

“I knew it was my turn to turn the momentum and get the team going a little bit,” Plott said after his 11-2 win.

Wittlake also knew what his job was.

Keep it going,” he said after defeating Branson Britten, 17-5.

An aggressive Surber secured OSU’s only other major decision, defeating Xavier Vasquez 17-5.

Up next: The Cowboys host No. 23 West Virginia at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m.