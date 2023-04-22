STILLWATER — By the end of the day, Bryan Nardo thinks he probably only drank one cup of water.

It started with a 4 a.m. alarm and a quick hustle out the door of his Erie, Pennsylvania, home. A 102-mile drive to Cleveland to catch a 6 a.m. flight followed. Then a four-hour plane ride put him in Oklahoma City around 10 a.m.

There he met with Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who was in search of a new defensive coordinator. On the short list was Nardo, a defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon University. The two met for more than six hours.

“It was a blur,” Nardo said in his first interview since being hired. “It was six hours of talking football. I think I had one cup of water. That was it, just kept going.”

Almost 24 hours later, Nardo finally returned to his bed in Erie. Shortly afterward, he was named OSU’s new defensive coordinator.

“I thought, ‘He’s the guy,’” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of the meeting. “Best guy. Doesn’t make a difference where he came from.”

For Nardo, the past three months have been a hectic and life-changing series of events. The new job will be Nardo’s first at the Power Five level. At 37 years old, he’s stepping into his most high-profile gig to date.

“It’s been life changing in the fact of what it means for my family,” Nardo said. “Outside of that it’s been great, because I still get to do what I love. Coaching football has been life changing for me since I started doing it.”

Family is important to Nardo. His wife, Emma, a native of southeast Kansas, gets to return closer to home. His two sons, Dominick Paul and Elijah Ray, have already started building relationships with players.

“The defensive ends came over on Thursday,” Nardo said. “My boy looked at me and said, ‘Dad, they’re big.’ Once you get past how big they are, you realize they’re still 18- to 23-year-old kids.”

The move has been life-altering. So has the job. And of course, the money. Nardo reportedly made $60,000 while working at Gannon. At OSU, that number jumps to $650,000.

It took his family about five weeks to meet him in Stillwater. That time alone was spent mainly at Boone Pickens Stadium, with Nardo arriving around 5:30 a.m. and not leaving until 10 p.m. each day.

It’s going as smooth as it can go in the spring. After the OSU defense had become accustomed to a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, the Cowboys are adjusting to a 3-3-5 defense under Nardo, a move Gundy prioritized when looking to replace Derek Mason.

Roles of certain players have shifted, like Collin Oliver transitioning to linebacker, but Nardo’s tone has been optimistic for the spring. Outside of having a larger support staff surrounding him, the adjustment to coaching at OSU hasn’t been difficult.

He has nine years of defensive coordinator experience already, spending the majority of it in Kansas at Emporia State before Gannon. That time at Emporia helped him build connections in Oklahoma, allowing him some familiarity when it comes to recruiting.

“My first reaction when I got the job was the positive voices that I heard from them on social media,” Nardo said of Oklahoma. “That just reaffirmed everything I’ve ever thought about the state.”

As the Cowboys wind down spring camp, Nardo has spent less than 100 days in Stillwater. In 133 days, his defense will be displayed on the field at Boone Pickens Stadium for the first time.

With that, there are expectations. Just two years ago, former OSU play-caller Jim Knowles guided the Cowboys to one of the nation’s top defenses, with stalwarts like Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper leading the way.

Despite the record at the end of the season, Mason followed up with respectable numbers in his lone season. Now, Nardo looks to continue the trend.

“The buy-in has been unbelievable from the coaches and from the players,” Nardo said. “And, you see the positive results. Kids just want to know you care about it and you have their best interest at heart. So, when you start seeing success, it’s easy to buy in.”

But three months later, that phone call still surprises Nardo.

Ten days before being hired, he thought the initial phone call from Stillwater was a telemarketer. “Glad I answered that call,” Nardo said. He even thought it might have been an elaborate prank.

“When my plane ticket actually came through and had my name on it, I was like, ‘Well, if it’s a prank, that’s a pretty expensive one. So I guess I’ll take a flight,’” Nardo said.

It wasn’t a prank. It was life changing.