Flurry of Cowboys hit enter transfer portal, WRs Stephon Johnson Jr. and Bryson Green among them

STILLWATER – Less than a day after Oklahoma State receiver John Paul Richardson entered the transfer portal, three more Cowboys have followed him.

The latest onslaught of exits came Wednesday morning, with wide receivers Stephon Johnson Jr. and Bryson Green and defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka joining Richardson in the past 24 hours.

Since the portal opened in December, the Cowboys have seen 15 scholarship players enter the transfer portal.

Johnson Jr., a true freshman from DeSoto, Texas, was ranked as the No. 62 overall player from Texas and appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-2 pass catcher had several memorable plays from this season, including the Cowboys’ longest play from scrimmage, which came on an 84-yard touchdown reception against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

He finished with 17 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

Green, a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Allen, Texas, played in all 12 games his freshman year, starting in six of them and

This season, Green’s role expanded, with him catching 36 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns. He ranks in the top three in each of those respective categories for the Cowboys, despite missing most of the Cowboys’ game against Oklahoma and the bowl game.

Compounding the losses of Green and Johnson Jr. along with Richardson and Braydon Johnson – who exhausted his eligibility this season – OSU will be without four of its top five leaders in receiving yards this season.

The only remaining receiver is Brennan Presley, who led the Cowboys with 813 yards.

Tuihalamaka, a redshirt senior from Riverside, California, will have one remaining year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-1, 304-pound defensive tackle recorded 23 tackles this season, a career-best, as he earned more playing time with the loss of Brendon Evers. Tuihalamaka added two sacks this season.

The Cowboys’ defensive line entered the 2022 season as the most experienced position group, but OSU will a sizeable amount of that talent will not return next season.

Defensive end Brock Martin exhausted his eligibility, and Tyler Lacy will attempt to get drafted by an NFL team. Evers will also try an NFL push.

Trace Ford entered the portal, eventually signing with the Sooners last week.

A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the offseason WR Langston Anderson QB Braylon Braxton QB Davis Brin LB Mason Cobb OT Dalton Cooper WR Brian Darby CB Kendall Dennis WR Rashod Dixon LB Na'Drian Dizadare DB Kendel Dolby CB Joshua Eaton DL Josh Ellison P Luke Elzinga QB Nick Evers DE Trace Ford DE Anthony Goodlow WR Bryson Green S Thomas Harper CB Kenneth Harris DE Kevonte Henry DT Preston Hickey WR Stephon Johnson Jr. CB Demarco Jones WR Malachai Jones DL Jacob Lacey LB Dasan McCullough OL Noah McKinney CB Jabbar Muhammad S Jordan Mukes DB Reggie Pearson WR Braylin Presley S Kendarin Ray RB Dominic Richardson WR John Paul Richardson DL Cedric Roberts QB Ralph Rucker OL Eli Russ QB Spencer Sanders LB Clayton Smith CB Kenney Solomon TE Austin Stogner WR De'Zhaun Stribling TE Jackson Sumlin DL Alton Tarber DT Samuela Tuihalamaka RB Sean Tyler OL Dillon Wade OL Brey Walker DB Bryson Washington WR Theo Wease LB Joseph Wete S Kanion Williams P Lachlan Wilson LB Justin Wright Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now