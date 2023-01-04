Flurry of Cowboys enter transfer portal, WRs Stephon Johnson Jr. and Bryson Green among them

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. (6) reaches to catch a pass in the end zone while being covered by West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Rashad Ajayi (4) during the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) scores the go ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State and Texas in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
STILLWATER – Less than a day after Oklahoma State receiver John Paul Richardson entered the transfer portal, three more Cowboys have followed him.
The latest onslaught of exits came Wednesday morning, with wide receivers Stephon Johnson Jr. and Bryson Green and defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka joining Richardson in the past 24 hours.
Since the portal opened in December, the Cowboys have seen 15 scholarship players enter the transfer portal.
Johnson Jr., a true freshman from DeSoto, Texas, was ranked as the No. 62 overall player from Texas and appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys.
The 6-foot-2 pass catcher had several memorable plays from this season, including the Cowboys’ longest play from scrimmage, which came on an 84-yard touchdown reception against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
He finished with 17 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
Green, a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Allen, Texas, played in all 12 games his freshman year, starting in six of them and recorded two touchdowns on 12 catches and 139 yards.
This season, Green’s role expanded, with him catching 36 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns. He ranks in the top three in each of those respective categories for the Cowboys, despite missing most of the Cowboys’ game against Oklahoma and the bowl game.
Compounding the losses of Green and Johnson Jr. along with Richardson and Braydon Johnson — who exhausted his eligibility this season — OSU will be without four of its top five leaders in receiving yards this season.
The only remaining receiver is Brennan Presley, who led the Cowboys with 813 yards.
Tuihalamaka, a redshirt senior from Riverside, California, will have one remaining year of eligibility.
The 6-foot-1, 304-pound defensive tackle recorded 23 tackles this season, a career-best, as he earned more playing time with the loss of Brendon Evers. Tuihalamaka added two sacks this season.
The Cowboys’ defensive line entered the 2022 season as the most experienced position group, but OSU will a sizeable amount of that talent will not return next season.
Defensive end Brock Martin exhausted his eligibility, and Tyler Lacy will attempt to get drafted by an NFL team. Evers will also try an NFL push.
Trace Ford entered the portal, eventually signing with the Sooners last week.
A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the offseason
WR Langston Anderson
QB Braylon Braxton
QB Davis Brin
LB Mason Cobb
OT Dalton Cooper
WR Brian Darby
CB Kendall Dennis
WR Rashod Dixon
LB Na'Drian Dizadare
DB Kendel Dolby
CB Joshua Eaton
DL Josh Ellison
P Luke Elzinga
QB Nick Evers
DE Trace Ford
DE Anthony Goodlow
WR Bryson Green
S Thomas Harper
CB Kenneth Harris
DE Kevonte Henry
DT Preston Hickey
WR Stephon Johnson Jr.
CB Demarco Jones
WR Malachai Jones
DL Jacob Lacey
LB Dasan McCullough
OL Noah McKinney
CB Jabbar Muhammad
S Jordan Mukes
DB Reggie Pearson
WR Braylin Presley
S Kendarin Ray
RB Dominic Richardson
WR John Paul Richardson
DL Cedric Roberts
QB Ralph Rucker
OL Eli Russ
QB Spencer Sanders
LB Clayton Smith
CB Kenney Solomon
TE Austin Stogner
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
TE Jackson Sumlin
DL Alton Tarber
DT Samuela Tuihalamaka
RB Sean Tyler
OL Dillon Wade
OL Brey Walker
DB Bryson Washington
WR Theo Wease
LB Joseph Wete
S Kanion Williams
P Lachlan Wilson
LB Justin Wright
