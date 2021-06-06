Florida State eliminates OSU from the Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State waited an extra three hours and 20 minutes to play its elimination game in the Women’s College World Series against Florida State late Saturday night.

The start time was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. A weather delay pushed the first pitch to 11:50 p.m., and the season ended for the Cowgirls two-and-half hours later.

Florida State executed a double play on a Kiley Naomi grounder that ended the game, and the Seminoles celebrated a 4-2 victory in Hall of Fame Stadium at 2:18 a.m.

When asked to reflect on the spectacular season OSU had this year, an emotional head coach Kenny Gajewski wasn’t ready to dive too deep during the postgame Zoom.

“It's another great run. Another top five. But, hurts,” Gajewski said. “We're going to lose some great kids. The team will look different this next year. I don't know how much I want to think about that yet."

OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell struck out five consecutive batters heading into the third inning. Anna Shelnutt hit a leadoff home run to start the top of the third, and the Cowgirls allowed two more runs to give Florida State a 3-0 lead before pitcher Logan Simunek replaced Maxwell on the mound.