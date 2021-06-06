Florida State eliminates OSU from the Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State waited an extra three hours and 20 minutes to play its elimination game in the Women’s College World Series against Florida State late Saturday night.
The start time was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. A weather delay pushed the first pitch to 11:50 p.m., and the season ended for the Cowgirls two-and-half hours later.
Florida State executed a double play on a Kiley Naomi grounder that ended the game, and the Seminoles celebrated a 4-2 victory in Hall of Fame Stadium at 2:18 a.m.
When asked to reflect on the spectacular season OSU had this year, an emotional head coach Kenny Gajewski wasn’t ready to dive too deep during the postgame Zoom.
“It's another great run. Another top five. But, hurts,” Gajewski said. “We're going to lose some great kids. The team will look different this next year. I don't know how much I want to think about that yet."
OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell struck out five consecutive batters heading into the third inning. Anna Shelnutt hit a leadoff home run to start the top of the third, and the Cowgirls allowed two more runs to give Florida State a 3-0 lead before pitcher Logan Simunek replaced Maxwell on the mound.
“I was hoping we could get a little more out of Kelly,” Gajewski said. “I think she just came out so good and adrenaline kind of ran out of gas; her ball got flat. They were taking good cuts, and that's why we made the change.”
Simunek pitched until Carrie Eberle took over to record the final two outs of the seventh inning. The Cowgirls cut the Florida State lead to 3-1 by the end of the third inning. They pulled within one run when Chyenne Factor singled home Chelsea Alexander in the fifth inning. Kiley Naomi was tagged out at home on the same play to end the threat.
The Seminoles (46-11-1) were holding onto a 3-2 lead heading into the seventh when a throwing error pushed their lead to 4-2. FSU protected the lead in the final half inning to secure the win. Both teams combined for six errors, with OSU committing four.
“I don't know why we've had some breakdowns,” Gajewski said. “They come in bunches for us. It's kind of been a thing that we fought all year, and I wear that. I'm the defensive coach and I have to figure out a way to get us just cleaner.”
OSU ends its season with a 48-12 record.
Florida State 4, Oklahoma State 2
FSU;003;000;1;--;4;5;2
OSU;001;010;0;--;2;5;4
Sandercock and Shelnutt; Maxwell, Simunek (3), Eberle (7) and Wright. W: Sandercrock, 26-3. L: Maxwell, 15-5. HR: Shelnutt.