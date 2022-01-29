Florida rallies in second half to defeat Oklahoma State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tyree Appleby scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half as Florida rallied after the break and beat Oklahoma State 81-72 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, Florida outscored Oklahoma State 49-27 in the second, shooting 50% (9 of 18) from the floor and forcing 12 turnovers. The Gators also made five 3-pointers, were 26-of-32 (81%) shooting from the line and blocked six shots after halftime.
Appleby finished 5 of 10 from the floor with three 3-pointers. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 14 points for Florida (13-8), which ended a two-game skid. Kowacie Reeves had 11 points and Anthony Duruji 10.
Isaac Likekele scored 14 points and Bryce Thompson had 12 for Oklahoma State (10-10).
The Cowboys led 32-16 with 6:28 remaining in the first half and built a 45-32 halftime advantage. They shot 63% (19 of 30) from the floor and were 7 of 10 from long range. Keylan Boone and Thompson each had nine points on three 3-pointers.
But in the second half, the Cowboys shot 7 of 24 (29%). Boone took just one shot and missed.
Myreon Jones' 3-pointer gave Florida its first lead of the second half, 58-56, with 8:38 remaining. The Gators pushed it to 72-63 with 1:46 left.
The Gators are 4-0 against the Cowboys in a series that dates to 1993, and are 6-3 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Oklahoma State will look to end a three-game losing streak when it plays at Kansas State on Wednesday.
FLORIDA 81, OSU 72
OKLAHOMA ST. (10-10): Cisse 1-3 3-4 5, Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, Likekele 5-10 4-6 14, Thompson 4-11 0-2 12, Walker 3-7 1-1 7, Moncrieffe 4-7 1-2 9, Ke.Boone 3-5 0-0 9, Smith 2-2 1-2 5, Ka.Boone 1-1 0-0 2, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 12-19 72.
FLORIDA (13-8): Duruji 3-7 2-4 10, Appleby 5-10 8-9 21, Fleming 3-6 6-6 14, McKissic 1-7 5-6 8, Reeves 4-8 2-2 11, Gatkek 2-2 4-6 8, Jones 1-4 5-6 8, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-2 1-2 1, Felder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 33-41 81.
Halftime: OSU 45-32. 3-Point Goals: OSU 8-18 (Thompson 4-8, Ke.Boone 3-4, Anderson 1-4, Walker 0-2), Florida 10-31 (Appleby 3-8, Duruji 2-4, Fleming 2-4, Jones 1-4, Reeves 1-4, McKissic 1-5, Kennedy 0-1, Lane 0-1). Fouled Out: Walker. Rebounds: OSU 29 (Cisse, Moncrieffe 7), Florida 23 (Fleming 6). Assists: OSU 10 (Likekele 3), Florida 10 (Appleby 4). Total Fouls: OSU 28, Florida 17. A: 10,056 (10,133).