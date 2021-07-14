Five takeaways from Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days

Coaches have no choice but to embrace NIL
It didn’t take long for the name, image and likeness questions to start rolling in and college coaches seem to realize the only option is to embrace the change.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown acknowledged that the world is evolving for coaches but said the two main priorities of academics and football need to stay the same.
“You have to maintain those,” Brown said. “Now, I think they can continue within the right structure. They can maintain those priorities and still profit off name, image and likeness. They can still do things socially. I think those are all possible.”
The hope is that NIL will not fully take over the priority list for prospects during recruiting but it would be naive to think that NIL opportunities will not play a role when top recruits. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is already trying to get ahead of the curve with his comments on Wednesday.
“If a kid comes to Manhattan, everybody is going to know him in that community and he's going to have a lot of opportunities, Klieman said. “So for kids that think that you have to go to the big market areas, I disagree. I think Manhattan is a gold mine for NIL.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are big deal for programs
As COVID-19 continues to affect college football, vaccines could prove crucial to fighting the virus in locker rooms, keeping teams at full strength and schedules on track.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman candidly revealed his team is roughly 80 percent vaccinated. West Virginia coach Neal Brown gave a little insight into how he’s handling vaccination education with his Mountaineers.
“Just from an educational standpoint,” Brown said. “Not a medical expert. We bring our medical team in front. I think our team has been well-versed. It's an individual decision. I can speak from personal experience. I've been vaccinated. My wife was vaccinated, my 13-year-old daughter, my parents, my wife's parents. So to share personal experience, but as far as advice, that comes from our medical community.”
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said his squad is mostly inoculated, but didn’t want to reveal the exact percentage. However, Riley did say the “eye-opening” plight of Spanish golfer Jon Rahm compelled several of his players to get their coronavirus shot. Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament on June 5 despite a sizable lead after he tested positive for COVID-19 and hadn’t been vaccinated.
“We're, I think, headed, in my opinion, in a great direction," Riley said. “First and foremost, we absolutely respect that it's everybody's choice. But, the reality of the matter is that we’re football coaches and we’re football players, and if you don't get vaccinated, you're going to be held to a standard than those that are, it's going to be a different standard, and you're gonna have the opportunity to lose games and not be available. So to say it's not a factor, and it doesn't go through our minds as coaches and the people that ultimately decide who plays, saying it's not going through our players’ minds is a big deal.”
Extra year of eligibility benefits the Cyclones
The pandemic season was a tough year to get through with teams having to navigate through missing players because of positive tests. The one positive that came from last season is that multiple teams have seniors who opted to use their extra year of eligibility with last season not counting against them.
Iowa State challenged Oklahoma for the conference title last season and is the favorite to challenge the Sooners this year. Eight Iowa State seniors took advantage of the extra year to bring the senior total to 25 this season.
That’s a lot of veteran leadership for a team looking to make a run at a Big 12 Championship.
“Probably the most pride I take is in the eight men that made the decision to come back made as much or more growth in our program, and that part is really exciting for me,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said.
K-State hoping for more than just a three-peat against OU
Oklahoma has won the previous six Big 12 titles and is the favorite to win a seventh this year, but the Sooners have not been able to get past Kansas State in the previous two seasons.
K-State beat OU 38-35 in Norman last year after beating the Sooners 48-41 at home in 2019. The Wildcats are looking to be the first team to beat OU in three consecutive years since the late '90s. K-State hasn’t beaten the Sooners in three straight years since winning five straight from 1993-1997.
K-State knocked off the eventual conference champions last season but finished the season with just a 4-6 record and played most of the year without its starting quarterback Skylar Thompson, who suffered a season-ending injury. Thompson said the goal is to play every game in the way they’ve played OU in the last two years.
“The big challenge for us is being able to bring that mentality every game and not having to a roller coaster approach to who we’re playing or whatever the case may be,” Thompson said. “We have to be consistent in our preparation and consistency in practice that week, and approach every game like we’re playing Oklahoma. That’s the biggest challenge for us just being on a steady uphill improvement throughout the whole season.”
Return of Big 12 Media Days is positive sign
The dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 was referenced a couple times Wednesday, implying Big 12 programs must continue to be diligent in virus mitigation efforts. But hopefully, Big 12 Media Days’ return to normalcy foreshadows the same positive regression in college football as a whole.
Players, coaches and media alike seemed happy to be back at AT&T Stadium, just feet away from each other and not hollering into a computer screen on Zoom. With social distancing in place but not a mask in sight on day one, it appears the Big 12 is ready to emerge from pandemic darkness.
-- Frank Bonner II and Mason Young, Tulsa World
