Five takeaways from Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days

Coaches have no choice but to embrace NIL

It didn’t take long for the name, image and likeness questions to start rolling in and college coaches seem to realize the only option is to embrace the change.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown acknowledged that the world is evolving for coaches but said the two main priorities of academics and football need to stay the same.

“You have to maintain those,” Brown said. “Now, I think they can continue within the right structure. They can maintain those priorities and still profit off name, image and likeness. They can still do things socially. I think those are all possible.”

The hope is that NIL will not fully take over the priority list for prospects during recruiting but it would be naive to think that NIL opportunities will not play a role when top recruits. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is already trying to get ahead of the curve with his comments on Wednesday.

“If a kid comes to Manhattan, everybody is going to know him in that community and he's going to have a lot of opportunities, Klieman said. “So for kids that think that you have to go to the big market areas, I disagree. I think Manhattan is a gold mine for NIL.”

