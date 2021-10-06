Finally 'settled', OSU's offensive line has been crucial to early success in 2021

“My coach in high school kids always said Weeks 1 through 3 is where you see the most improvement," Woodard said last week. "I think that's exactly what it was. We’ve started playing together and coming together as a group.”

More than deliver balance, the Cowboys' offensive front has taken a role in forming OSU's sharpest offensive edge.

While Spencer Sanders and Co. have been start-and-stop in the passing game, production has come on the ground, powered Warren's 466 rushing yards since Week 3. Over that span, OSU's running back has accounted for four of the Cowboys last eight touchdowns and closed out wins, all of it behind an offensive line growing in stature and confidence.

"You can see them getting better, and there's more plays where our backs are getting in the line of scrimmage before they have to make a cut instead of cutting in the backfield," Gundy said. "And that's a sign of us improving in the running game."

The challenge ahead for the offensive line after this week off? Maintaining consistency. And a stiff test awaits OSU at Texas on Oct. 16.

"This team that we're going to play next — their front, six or seven or whatever you want to call them — will be the most active that we've played up to this point," Gundy said.