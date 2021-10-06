Finally 'settled', OSU's offensive line has been crucial to early success in 2021

STILLWATER — Take a look at Jaylen Warren’s game-sealing touchdown against Baylor and you’ll see just how far Oklahoma State’s offensive line has come over the past month.
On the right side of the line, tackle Jake Springfield and guard Hunter Woodard smother Bears edge rusher Maxwell Cole, keeping him from blowing up the hole Warren runs through seconds later. Left tackle Cole Birmingham takes care of Garmon Randolph, and to his right Josh Sills pushes Gabe Hall away from the play.
With the biggest job of them all is center Danny Godlevske — “He had to hold off the big boy,” Mike Gundy said — who tussles with Baylor’s 6-foot-4, 350-pound nose tackle Siaki Ika long enough for Warren burst into the end zone on 4th-and-2.
“That play was very well blocked,” Gundy said Tuesday. “If you stop it, once Jaylen had the ball and he was about a yard behind the line of scrimmage, everybody was blocked and everybody was sealed off,” Mike Gundy said. “It was a really nice football play.”
A Siaki Ika-sized question mark as recently as Week 3, the Cowboys’ offensive line has developed into a strength. Over OSU’s past three games, the front-five has conceded only four sacks while paving the way for 602 rushing yards and the star turn of running back Warren that has been central to the Cowboys’ offense.
With the health of Hunter Woodard, the emergence of Cole Birmingham and stability across the line, the offensive front has turned into a group capable of producing game-winning plays as it did against Baylor, one that’s helped carry OSU into its open week unbeaten.
“Knock on wood, we've settled into five and they're starting to work together and they're coming around a little bit,” Gundy said. “They're not the finished product. But they're getting better.”
The Cowboys’ story at offensive line in early October is very different from the first weeks of September, when OSU was unsettled at left tackle, missing the injured Woodward and rushing for 2.7 yards per carry behind its blockers in season-opening wins over Missouri State and Tulsa.
Birmingham, a traditional right guard, moved to left tackle in Week 2, effectively ending the position battle between redshirt sophomores Taylor Miterko and Caleb Etienne. And in the weeks since, Birmingham has settled comfortably into his new role next to Sills.
“Cole is playing really well right now,” Gundy said.
Woodard arrived as the final piece in the puzzle, returning for the first start of his redshirt junior season at Boise State in Week 3. His presence coincided with OSU's 246-yard rushing performance, its best of 2021, and since his return the Cowboys have featured their most stable offensive line since the 2020 preseason.
“My coach in high school kids always said Weeks 1 through 3 is where you see the most improvement," Woodard said last week. "I think that's exactly what it was. We’ve started playing together and coming together as a group.”
More than deliver balance, the Cowboys' offensive front has taken a role in forming OSU's sharpest offensive edge.
While Spencer Sanders and Co. have been start-and-stop in the passing game, production has come on the ground, powered Warren's 466 rushing yards since Week 3. Over that span, OSU's running back has accounted for four of the Cowboys last eight touchdowns and closed out wins, all of it behind an offensive line growing in stature and confidence.
"You can see them getting better, and there's more plays where our backs are getting in the line of scrimmage before they have to make a cut instead of cutting in the backfield," Gundy said. "And that's a sign of us improving in the running game."
The challenge ahead for the offensive line after this week off? Maintaining consistency. And a stiff test awaits OSU at Texas on Oct. 16.
"This team that we're going to play next — their front, six or seven or whatever you want to call them — will be the most active that we've played up to this point," Gundy said.
Much like the Cowboys on the whole, early wobbles have given way to cohesion and strength on the offensive line.
As with its defense and Warren's legs, OSU has reason to hold confidence in the unit of Birmingham, Sills, Godlevske, Woodard and Springfield — the final scoring play against Baylor the latest evidence of why.