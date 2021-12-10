Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame's Hamilton, Williams to forego Jan. 1 bowl game vs. OSU

STILLWATER — Fifth-ranked Notre Dame will be without a pair of key players when it meets No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton and leading rusher Kyren Williams each announced plans to forego the New Year's Six bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft Friday morning. The Cowboys face Notre Dame at 12 p.m. CT on Jan. 1 at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

Hamilton, a Bednarik Award finalist in 2021, is projected as a potential top-10 selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 defensive back missed the Fighting Irish's final five games of the regular season after suffering a knee injury against USC on Oct. 23 and closes his junior campaign with 34 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

The Athletic's Pete Sampson reported earlier this month that Hamilton was considering a return if Notre Dame reached the College Football Playoff. He'll instead miss the Fiesta Bowl with sights set on the NFL Draft.