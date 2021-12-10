Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame's Hamilton, Williams to forego Jan. 1 bowl game vs. OSU

STILLWATER — Fifth-ranked Notre Dame will be without a pair of key players when it meets No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.
Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton and leading rusher Kyren Williams each announced plans to forego the New Year's Six bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft Friday morning. The Cowboys face Notre Dame at 12 p.m. CT on Jan. 1 at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium.
Hamilton, a Bednarik Award finalist in 2021, is projected as a potential top-10 selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 defensive back missed the Fighting Irish's final five games of the regular season after suffering a knee injury against USC on Oct. 23 and closes his junior campaign with 34 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.
The Athletic's Pete Sampson reported earlier this month that Hamilton was considering a return if Notre Dame reached the College Football Playoff. He'll instead miss the Fiesta Bowl with sights set on the NFL Draft.
Thank you Notre Dame 💚 pic.twitter.com/IGvH9GzLbO— Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) December 10, 2021
Williams paced the Fighting Irish on the ground this fall with 1,005 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 42 receptions for 359 yards and three scores on through the air. Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs — the pair of running backs behind Williams at Notre Dame — have combined for 404 yards on 92 carries this fall.
Glory to the Lord!🙏🏽 DREAM BIG… pic.twitter.com/I28TdSubOV— Kyren Williams (@Kyrenwilliams23) December 10, 2021