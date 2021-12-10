 Skip to main content
Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame's Hamilton, Williams to forego Jan. 1 bowl game vs. OSU
Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame's Hamilton, Williams to forego Jan. 1 bowl game vs. OSU

Kyren Williams

Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) runs past Georgia Tech's Zamari Walton (7) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Dec. 5, 2021 video. The Cowboys will face Notre Dame football for the first time. Video courtesy/Playstation Fiesta Bowl

STILLWATER — Fifth-ranked Notre Dame will be without a pair of key players when it meets No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton and leading rusher Kyren Williams each announced plans to forego the New Year's Six bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft Friday morning. The Cowboys face Notre Dame at 12 p.m. CT on Jan. 1 at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

Hamilton, a Bednarik Award finalist in 2021, is projected as a potential top-10 selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 defensive back missed the Fighting Irish's final five games of the regular season after suffering a knee injury against USC on Oct. 23 and closes his junior campaign with 34 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

The Athletic's Pete Sampson reported earlier this month that Hamilton was considering a return if Notre Dame reached the College Football Playoff. He'll instead miss the Fiesta Bowl with sights set on the NFL Draft.

Williams paced the Fighting Irish on the ground this fall with 1,005 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 42 receptions for 359 yards and three scores on through the air. Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs — the pair of running backs behind Williams at Notre Dame — have combined for 404 yards on 92 carries this fall.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

