Fiesta Bowl notebook: OSU's Tay Martin ties Fiesta Bowl record in three-touchdown performance

Martin scores record
The second quarter of Oklahoma State’s 37-35 Fiesta Bowl win on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, saw wide receiver Tay Martin produce a pair of uncharacteristic drops on consecutive throws from Spencer Sanders. The Cowboys kept feeding their senior receiver anyway.
“We told him flat out that we’re going to come back to him,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “He’s our guy. We’re going to throw him the football. He’s got to make plays. And he responded.”
Martin bounced back in a big way, hauling in a touchdown before halftime and two more after it to help power OSU past the Fighting Irish at State Farm Stadium. The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher’s trio of touchdowns tied a Fiesta Bowl record, level with a group that includes OSU receiver Justin Blackmon, who tallied three scores in the 2011 Fiesta Bowl.
Martin finished with 10 catches for 104 yards in the final game of his college career. He caught Sanders’ second touchdown of the day with 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter Saturday, then added two more in the third quarter as the Cowboys erased a 21-point deficit.
“Man, words don’t express how much it was eating me up,” Martin said of his second-quarter drops. “But it was great to have my teammates there supporting me through that time and just keeping me positive. And I’m a vet. So I’ve been through those situations numerous times.”
Muhammad shows out
Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad proved the breakout star for OSU in Saturday’s win. The sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and a pair of pass breakups while manning the Cowboys’ secondary as Notre Dame’s Jack Coan attempted a Fiesta Bowl-record 68 passes.
“Jabbar deserves a lot of love,” safety Kolby Harvell-Peel said. “He played a great game. Every time we’re on the field, I’m talking to him and let him know he’s playing great. Today he made a lot of plays.”
Muhammad, along with fellow sophomore Korie Black (three tackles), featured more frequently in OSU’s back end over the latter half of the 2021 season and will likely see more opportunities in 2022 in a secondary expected to lose several defense backs.
“It was a really crazy atmosphere,” Muhammad said. “A game with this magnitude, knowing what it means to this program. It can have a lot of pressure on certain people. But we just went out there to have fun. And our brothers was behind us and we had a pretty good game.”
Sterling off to draft
Safety Tre Sterling is among those defensive backs who will not be back for the Cowboys next fall. The senior declared his intention to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft in the hours following the Fiesta Bowl win.
“My time in Stillwater has been amazing and everyone has had an effect on my college experience,” Sterling wrote in a statement. “However there is a time for everything and this is the time to bet on myself and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.”
Sterling was a three-year starter for OSU, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors in 2019 and 2020. He missed nine games with a wrist injury this fall before returning for the Cowboys final three games.
Brown returns to backfield
Running back LD Brown carried three times for 27 yards, including a 22-yard run on OSU’s first scoring drive, in his first action since Sept. 18. The redshirt senior had been sidelined since OSU’s Week 3 visit to Boise State.
“I told LD before this thing started, I was excited for how he worked back through his injury, put himself in a position with rehab to help us in this game,” Dunn said. “… it was great to have him back out on the field and his energy and enthusiasm.”
Brown opted to return to the Cowboys running backs room for another season in 2021, and could pursue a medical redshirt for 2022.
Moving up
The Fiesta Bowl marked career start No. 48 for Malcolm Rodriguez, and the senior celebrated the final game of his college career with a game-high 11 tackles — including the 400th of his career — and fourth-quarter interception. Rodriguez now sits level with Rodarius Williams for the third-most starts in program history.