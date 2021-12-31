Fiesta Bowl notebook: OSU's Tay Martin ties Fiesta Bowl record in three-touchdown performance

“My time in Stillwater has been amazing and everyone has had an effect on my college experience,” Sterling wrote in a statement. “However there is a time for everything and this is the time to bet on myself and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Sterling was a three-year starter for OSU, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors in 2019 and 2020. He missed nine games with a wrist injury this fall before returning for the Cowboys final three games.

Brown returns to backfield

Running back LD Brown carried three times for 27 yards, including a 22-yard run on OSU’s first scoring drive, in his first action since Sept. 18. The redshirt senior had been sidelined since OSU’s Week 3 visit to Boise State.

“I told LD before this thing started, I was excited for how he worked back through his injury, put himself in a position with rehab to help us in this game,” Dunn said. “… it was great to have him back out on the field and his energy and enthusiasm.”

Brown opted to return to the Cowboys running backs room for another season in 2021, and could pursue a medical redshirt for 2022.

Moving up