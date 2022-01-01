Fiesta Bowl Fourth and Short: Key players, plays, matchups and moments from OSU's win over Notre Dame

Notre Dame built a 28-14 halftime lead that felt like it could have been more lopsided. The Fighting Irish had 358 yards and 16 first downs at the break.

OSU played tougher, sounder defense in the second half, shutting out the Irish until a 25-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 remaining and allowing a reasonable 195 total yards for the half.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez intercepted Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan along the way, while safety Kolby Harvell-Peel stripped Irish running back Logan Diggs for a fumble.

Jim Knowles earned his wizardly reputation throughout the 2021 regular season on the strength of halftime adjustments. He wasn’t in Glendale on Saturday, but the rest of his old defense was. The adjusting continued just fine.

Offensively, the Cowboys erupted for 373 yards and 21 first downs after halftime. Spencer Sanders threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to Tay Martin to even the score at 28-28, before Tanner Brown’s three field goals closed OSU’s scoring from there.

3. GAME MVP

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders