Fiesta Bowl Fourth and Short: Key players, plays, matchups and moments from OSU's win over Notre Dame

1. STORY OF THE GAME
The ultimate team effort
The heroes responsible for Oklahoma State’s first New Year’s Six bowl victory in a decade were numerous. We’ll get to quarterback Spencer Sanders in the “Game MVP” section, but first …
Wide receivers Brennan Presley and Tay Martin combined to make 20 catches for 241 yards, with Martin adding three touchdowns.
Running back Jaylen Warren returned from injury to complement Sanders in the running game, powering for 82 yards on 19 carries.
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez made a game-high 11 tackles, eight of them coming on solo efforts, broke up two passes and made a fourth-quarter interception to help hold Notre Dame at bay.
Kicker Tanner Brown bounced back from missing a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter and delivered 38-, 41- and 25-yard makes in the third and fourth quarters.
Even OSU’s coaches spread the wealth. Assistants Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie and Dan Hammerschmidt coordinated a defense that allowed seven points over eight Notre Dame possessions in the second half.
2. MATCHUP THE MATTERED
OSU vs. Notre Dame in the second half
Notre Dame built a 28-14 halftime lead that felt like it could have been more lopsided. The Fighting Irish had 358 yards and 16 first downs at the break.
OSU played tougher, sounder defense in the second half, shutting out the Irish until a 25-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 remaining and allowing a reasonable 195 total yards for the half.
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez intercepted Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan along the way, while safety Kolby Harvell-Peel stripped Irish running back Logan Diggs for a fumble.
Jim Knowles earned his wizardly reputation throughout the 2021 regular season on the strength of halftime adjustments. He wasn’t in Glendale on Saturday, but the rest of his old defense was. The adjusting continued just fine.
Offensively, the Cowboys erupted for 373 yards and 21 first downs after halftime. Spencer Sanders threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to Tay Martin to even the score at 28-28, before Tanner Brown’s three field goals closed OSU’s scoring from there.
3. GAME MVP
OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders
Through seven offensive drives, Sanders was 8-of-18 for 72 yards. The Cowboys trailed 28-7 when their offense took possession at their own 25-yard line and 1:16 left in the first half.
Sanders was a completely different quarterback from that point.
He zipped the Pokes to a 75-yard, 39-second touchdown drive culminating in a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tay Martin, a flurry that sparked both him and his offense.
Sanders went 8-of-9 for 80 yards on the opening drive of the second half. It covered 87 yards and ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Martin to bring OSU within 28-21.
Sanders sparked the tying touchdown drive later in the third quarter with 26- and 12-yard scrambles. His 8-yard slant-route strike to Martin knotted the game at 28-28, before Tanner Brown's three field goals finished OSU's scoring.
Sanders amassed 496 yards of total offense, 371 passing and a career-high 125 rushing. He earned Fiesta Bowl offensive MVP honors. And he became the second player in FBS history with 350 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and four passing touchdowns in a bowl, joining Clemson QB Tahj Boyd from the 2014 Orange Bowl.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Changes coming
Take a few days to soak in the glory of a victory Mike Gundy called the biggest in the history of OSU football, and then prepare for the 2022 season.
To that end, the Cowboys are well established on offense behind returning quarterback Spencer Sanders. They’ll miss Jaylen Warren and Tay Martin, their leading rusher and receiver respectively, but there are numbers in their running back/wide receiver depth charts.
The transition on defense should be more challenging. OSU loses twin linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper, the proverbial heart and soul of the best defense the Cowboys have ever had.
Gundy must find new anchors at linebacker. He also must hire a defensive coordinator to replace Jim Knowles, who left a month ago to run Ohio State’s defense.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World