Ferron Flavors is entering the transfer portal

Oklahoma State guard Ferron Flavors Jr. is entering the transfer portal, the Tulsa World confirmed on Tuesday.
The paperwork isn't fully completed but Flavors is intending to transfer.
The 6-3, 190-pound senior averaged 3.4 points in 11.6 minutes per game. Flavors came to OSU from Cal Baptist where he led the Western Athletic Conference in 3-point shooting. Flavors shot 26% from 3 with the Cowboys.
OSU advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and won its first game in the round of 64 for the first time since 2009. The Cowboys lost 80-70 to Oregon State in the round of 32.
Photos: Oklahoma State vs. Oregon State in NCAA Tournament second round
032421-tul-spt-emigblog big12bkb
032321-tul-spt-emigcolumn osuobit
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
The Cowboys have a talented roster this year, but the 69-60 win over Liberty that advanced OSU to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009 didn’t just start with this collection of talent. It was a process.
Oklahoma State's Ferron Flavors Jr. drives the ball upcourt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)