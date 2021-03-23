 Skip to main content
Ferron Flavors is entering the transfer portal

Ferron Flavors is entering the transfer portal

Ferron Flavors Jr.

Oklahoma State's Ferron Flavors Jr. drives the ball upcourt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

 Mitch Alcala

Oklahoma State guard Ferron Flavors Jr. is entering the transfer portal, the Tulsa World confirmed on Tuesday.

The paperwork isn't fully completed but Flavors is intending to transfer. 

The 6-3, 190-pound senior averaged 3.4 points in 11.6 minutes per game. Flavors came to OSU from Cal Baptist where he led the Western Athletic Conference in 3-point shooting. Flavors shot 26% from 3 with the Cowboys.

OSU advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and won its first game in the round of 64 for the first time since 2009. The Cowboys lost 80-70 to Oregon State in the round of 32.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

