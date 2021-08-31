Family ties: OSU's Cassity to face Missouri State with brother coaching on opposing sideline

STILLWATER — When Oklahoma State’s Braden Cassity takes the field against Missouri State on Saturday, a familiar face will be on the opposite sideline. His brother, Skyler, coaches outside linebackers for the Bears.
While the brothers and their respective teams compete on the field at Boone Pickens Stadium, OSU’s redshirt junior Cowboy Back is pushing against split allegiances amongst family members in the stands, particularly his mother Colleen Hartman.
“Since I’m giving her tickets, she’s not allowed to wear any Missouri State gear or anything like that,” Cassity said. “She started a group chat with my girlfriend and I, showing us her nail polish. She’ll be wearing both (colors) this weekend.”
The Cassity brothers will face off when the Cowboys host Missouri State at 6 p.m. Saturday to open the 2021 season.
Braden Cassity, the defensive end turned hybrid tight end/fullback, enters his second season in a new position this fall. He returns in 2021 more comfortable with route running, reading defenses and catching passes, the core parts of his role coming easier with a year of experience under his belt.
On OSU’s initial depth chart, Cassity is slated as the Cowboys’ backup to redshirt senior Logan Carter.
Skyler is also in the second year of a new job after joining Bobby Petrino’s coaching staff at Missouri State in 2020. A former lacrosse player at Auburn, his resume includes time as a football assistant at his alma mater and subsequent roles at Texas State and Texas Tech.
As for his current positions, there’s connections to Mike Cassity, the patriarch of the football family who serves as the the director of high relations for Purdue football and once held the role of co-defensive coordinator at OSU.
“My dad coached with Bobby Petrino at Louisville, so we had that family connection,” Braden Cassity said. “And (Missouri State defensive coordinator Ryan Beard) was my dad’s (graduate assistant) at Western Kentucky, and now he’s the defensive coordinator at Missouri State. Just a lot of family ties there.”
In the leadup to Saturday’s meeting, the brothers have been in touch this week. Cassity said the matchup has given the two of them a chance to talk football, though he’s been wary of giving up any gameplans. Of course, there’s been brotherly smack talk, too.
“He’s sent some pictures of me on film and said I need to do some more bicep curls,” Cassity said.
The Cassitys — Braden on the field and Skyler on the sideline — have met on the field before. They competed twice when the older brother was an assistant at Texas Tech. Both times, in 2018 and 2019, it was Skyler and the Red Raiders who came out on top.
This weekend, Braden hopes to get even.
“I’m excited to get him back,” Cassity said. “... I definitely have a little chip on my shoulder.”