Family ties: OSU's Cassity to face Missouri State with brother coaching on opposing sideline

As for his current positions, there’s connections to Mike Cassity, the patriarch of the football family who serves as the the director of high relations for Purdue football and once held the role of co-defensive coordinator at OSU.

“My dad coached with Bobby Petrino at Louisville, so we had that family connection,” Braden Cassity said. “And (Missouri State defensive coordinator Ryan Beard) was my dad’s (graduate assistant) at Western Kentucky, and now he’s the defensive coordinator at Missouri State. Just a lot of family ties there.”

In the leadup to Saturday’s meeting, the brothers have been in touch this week. Cassity said the matchup has given the two of them a chance to talk football, though he’s been wary of giving up any gameplans. Of course, there’s been brotherly smack talk, too.

“He’s sent some pictures of me on film and said I need to do some more bicep curls,” Cassity said.

The Cassitys — Braden on the field and Skyler on the sideline — have met on the field before. They competed twice when the older brother was an assistant at Texas Tech. Both times, in 2018 and 2019, it was Skyler and the Red Raiders who came out on top.

This weekend, Braden hopes to get even.

“I’m excited to get him back,” Cassity said. “... I definitely have a little chip on my shoulder.”

