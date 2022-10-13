 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extra Points podcast: Deep deficiencies at OU backup QB; Never underestimate OSU in road games

  • Updated
  • 0

Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten talk about the struggling Oklahoma Sooners. No other Big 12 teams seem to fair so poorly with backup quarterbacks this season, including OU's next opponent, Kansas. Is the season salvageable? Is 6 wins for a bowl berth possible? Plus, OSU is at 5-0 and at TCU this weekend. The Cowboys will need to run the ball better the rest of the season. Bill also previews this weekend's top high school football games.

