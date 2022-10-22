Extra Points podcast: Bixby's best players and OSU's running game struggles

Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten talk about the top players on the state's top high school football team with the nation's longest winning streak: the Bixby Spartans (and stay tuned to the very end for a special cameo from a former Bixby QB). Plus, previewing Texas at Oklahoma State: If quarterback Spencer Sanders is injured, the Cowboys will need to rely more on the running game. Will former Bixby standout Braylin Presley get carries? Also, catching up with TU football.
Big 12 rankings after Week 7
TCU, just as we all expected, lords atop the Big 12 Conference at the midway point of this season.
Sonny Dykes has supplanted Kansas’ Lance Leipold as the league’s National Coach of the Year candidate.
Now that USC has finally gone down, the Riley brother worth some attention is Garrett, Lincoln’s younger sibling who is in his first year as TCU’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Max Duggan, Garrett Riley’s extreme QB makeover project, is showing up on Heisman Trophy watch lists.
To the rankings...
1 – TCU (6-0, 3-0 in the Big 12)
Last week: Went to double OT to beat OSU 43-40 This Saturday: vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m. (FS1)
The best player on the Amon Carter field Saturday was TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a budding star who former Oklahoma Sooner and curent Horned Frogs assistant Malcolm Kelly beat Texas to sign. Good thing Sonny Dykes retained Kelly from Gary Patterson’s past staff.
2 – Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1)
Last week: A field goal short at TCU This Saturday: vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Let’s not severely punish the Cowboys after they led the Horned Frogs until 1:57 remained in regulation. Spencer Sanders and his offensive line must play better over longer stretches against Texas this week or OSU is staring at back-to-back defeats.
3 – Kansas State (5-1, 3-0)
Last week: idle This Saturday: at TCU, 7 p.m. (FS1)
It will be interesting to see if the Wildcats defend TCU as the Cowboys did – drop more numbers into coverage to limit the Frogs’ explosive plays. That opened up the run game and TCU still surpassed 500 yards. It’s a really tough task for K-State.
4 – Texas (5-2, 3-1)
Last week: Got away with one over Iowa State 24-21 This Saturday: at OSU, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Two numbers that don’t bode well for the Longhorns in Stillwater this week: Hunter Dekkers’ 329 passing yards and ISU’s 9-of-13 conversion rate on third down Saturday. The Horns survived when Dekkers fumbled at Texas’ 28-yard line with 2:06 remaining.
5 – Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3)
Last week: Rolled up 701 yards in 52-42 win over Kansas This Saturday: idle
There’s so little difference in the rest of the pack, and frankly between all 10 teams in this league, that the weekly rankings from here on out mostly reflect who just beat what team. Thus OU’s rise from 10 to 5 after beating KU. The Sooners will flirt with 10 again if they lose at Iowa State Oct. 29 coming off their bye.
6 – Kansas (5-2, 2-2)
Last week: Could not defend OU in Norman This Saturday: at Baylor, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
A bad draw for the Jayhawks, catching the Sooners uplifted by both Dillon Gabriel’s return and a determination to stop three weeks of bleeding. It didn’t help that backup QB Jason Bean threw a pair of interceptions. Now KU confronts a tough turnaround at Baylor.
7 – West Virginia (3-3. 1-2)
Last week: Won 43-40 shootout over Baylor This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 2 p.m. (FS1)
Neal Brown reminded media after beating Baylor last Thursday night that his Mountaineers have won three of their last four games, and that their “demise” was premature. Brown’s demise might be as well, though we’ll see how his team finishes.
8 – Baylor (3-3, 1-2)
Last week: Couldn’t keep up at West Virginia This Saturday: vs. Kansas, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
The starting quarterback turned a touchdown drive into a scoop-and-score for West Virginia. The backup quarterback turned a touchdown drive into an awful interception. And the special teams caved in on an extra point, the ultimate difference on the scoreboard. Just a massive giveaway by the Bears in Morgantown.
9 – Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)
Last week: idle This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 2 p.m. (FS1)
From Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: “As Texas Tech quarterbacks Tyler Shough, Donovan Smith and Behren Morton continue to heal from assorted injuries, Tech coaches continue to talk about putting all three on the field at the same time in formations known only internally.” OK.
10 – Iowa State (3-4, 0-4)
Last week: Showed some life offensively before falling at Texas This Saturday: idle
The Cyclones have lost by 7 to Baylor, by 3 to Kansas, by 1 to Kansas State and by 3 to Texas the past four weeks. Matt Campbell’s tirade over the Dekkers fumble call late in Austin wasn’t just momentary anger but pent-up frustration.
