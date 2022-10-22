 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extra Points podcast: Bixby's best players and OSU's running game struggles

Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten talk about the top players on the state's top high school football team with the nation's longest winning streak: the Bixby Spartans (and stay tuned to the very end for a special cameo from a former Bixby QB). Plus, previewing Texas at Oklahoma State: If quarterback Spencer Sanders is injured, the Cowboys will need to rely more on the running game. Will former Bixby standout Braylin Presley get carries? Also, catching up with TU football.

Tulsa World photos by Tom Gilbert, Ian Maule, Stephen Pingry, Mike Simons

