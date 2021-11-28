Experienced Cowboys made the difference in Bedlam win

At Texas, the Cowboys were gashed for 24 points over the first 33 minutes and 17 seconds. Then they held the Longhorns to just 14 yards of net offense the rest of the way. In Bedlam, that same defense limited the Sooners passing game to 48 yards in the second half and kept OU's offense without points on eight possessions after halftime.

"We have so many veteran players on defense that are able to overcome and push through," Gundy said.

The other component? Sanders, OSU's third-year quarterback, and his ability to bounce back from mistakes.

In Austin, Sanders' pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns came after a first-half interception, his fourth in two games.

The two picks Sanders threw against the Sooners were his most in a game since Baylor on Oct. 2 before he charged the Cowboys' comeback with his 37-yard rushing score 68 seconds into the fourth quarter. Despite the two interceptions Saturday, Sanders went toe-to-toe with Caleb Williams and showed again that he's capable of carrying the Cowboys late in games.

The Bedlam win delivered a rare victory over OU and the Cowboys' biggest yet this season. It also showed the strength in experience OSU brings with it to the Big 12 title game and beyond.