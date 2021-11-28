Experienced Cowboys made the difference in Bedlam win

STILLWATER — As the Cowboys unraveled in the third quarter Saturday night and fell behind Oklahoma 33-24, Oklahoma State’s sixth-year transfer left guard found the fifth-year transfer wide receiver on the sideline.
“Don't show any frustration,” Josh Sills told Tay Martin. “We're still in it.”
“When you have those mishaps like that, you look up to the captains and leaders of the team,” Martin, in a voice hoarse from celebration, said.
Experience — in upperclassmen such as Sills and Martin and nine senior starters on the defense that clenched on the Sooners in the second half — won out at Boone Pickens Stadium in Week 13.
Cowboys 37, Sooners 33.
“To give you an answer of why we were able to kind of push through it tonight? It's because we have a bunch of veteran players,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We've got a number of super seniors, and we’ve got quite a few guys on defense that have had a lot of reps in their career. So they don't get rattled.”
En route to its first Bedlam win since 2014, OSU was buoyed by those veterans. The experienced defense helped the Cowboys weather the storm of a catastrophic, three-turnover third quarter before a pair of upperclassmen in Spencer Sanders and Jaylen Warren ran in the fourth-quarter scores that erased the 11-point, second-half deficit.
And after fueling Gundy’s third Bedlam win, this battle-tested group now heads into Saturday’s meeting with Baylor not only as 6.5-point favorites in the Big 12 Championship game, but with legitimate hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff.
“Guys wanted it, man,” linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said. “We've got a lot of guys — older guys — who haven't beat (OU) yet.”
What allowed the Cowboys to come back and hang on for their fifth one-score win of 2021 in the 116th edition of Bedlam football?
“It's probably (because) we've been in this situation so many times before,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said.
Resilient, second-half performances from the veteran-led units have been routine for OSU from the very jump this fall.
The Cowboys outlasted Missouri State 23-16 in their season-opener, then needed 21 fourth-quarter points to top Tulsa a week later. In Week 3 at Boise State, OSU's defense had to blank the Broncos in the second half in order to escape non-conference play unbeaten. And after double-digit wins over Kansas State and Baylor to open Big 12 play, 16 fourth-quarter points from Sanders and Co. were necessary for the Cowboys to storm past Texas.
Saturday's win over OU was nearly identical to the path to OSU's Oct. 16 win in Austin. Both victories began on defense.
At Texas, the Cowboys were gashed for 24 points over the first 33 minutes and 17 seconds. Then they held the Longhorns to just 14 yards of net offense the rest of the way. In Bedlam, that same defense limited the Sooners passing game to 48 yards in the second half and kept OU's offense without points on eight possessions after halftime.
"We have so many veteran players on defense that are able to overcome and push through," Gundy said.
The other component? Sanders, OSU's third-year quarterback, and his ability to bounce back from mistakes.
In Austin, Sanders' pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns came after a first-half interception, his fourth in two games.
The two picks Sanders threw against the Sooners were his most in a game since Baylor on Oct. 2 before he charged the Cowboys' comeback with his 37-yard rushing score 68 seconds into the fourth quarter. Despite the two interceptions Saturday, Sanders went toe-to-toe with Caleb Williams and showed again that he's capable of carrying the Cowboys late in games.
The Bedlam win delivered a rare victory over OU and the Cowboys' biggest yet this season. It also showed the strength in experience OSU brings with it to the Big 12 title game and beyond.
"It shows that we can overcome adversity," Sanders said. "Just moving forward from now on. If we're down, you know, it's okay. Just keep pushing."