STILLWATER — It took Neal Brown less than a minute into his press conference to address it.

The question would inevitably be asked to Brown, entering his fifth season as West Virginia’s head coach, about the Mountaineers' position in the preseason poll.

WVU was picked 14th out of 14 teams in the annual Big 12 preseason poll this year, trailing behind new additions Cincinnati, Houston and BYU.

So, Brown didn't wait address it.

“Upset about the media poll. Definitely don’t agree with that,” he said. “Looking forward to proving everybody wrong on that front. We won’t finish there.”

The poll serves as a measurement attempting to predict success before a down of football has been played or a rep of fall camp has even been taken. Most coaches dismiss the rankings, downplaying the importance of them and this past week at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, the trend continued.

But in the past, just how accurate have the polls been?

OSU clocked in at seventh in this year’s poll, the lowest for the Cowboys since 2010, when the Big 12 still possessed 12 teams and separated schools by north and south divisions.

That year, the Cowboys were projected to finish fifth in the south, earning a lowly 53 points and leading only Baylor. Oklahoma and Nebraska were picked to meet in the conference championship — the last time a preseason poll accurately predicted both contestants — trailed closely by Texas and Missouri.

That year, the Cowboys would string together an 11-2 season, setting the foundation for a 2011 campaign under quarterback Brandon Weeden and wide receiver Justin Blackmon.

Factoring in the conference swelling to 14 teams this season — all four new schools rank below OSU — the Cowboys sit approximately in the middle of the pack. This spot isn’t new for OSU, who have been picked to finish either fourth or fifth five times since 2011.

The placement isn’t without justification. Several questions surround the Cowboys’ program, including how OSU will construct its offense around a new quarterback, relying on a young defensive coordinator in Bryan Nardo and how the slew of transfer portal additions and subtractions will play out.

Additionally, the talent distribution within the Big 12 lends itself to more parity.

“You saw that last year with the amount of teams that either won one-score games or knocked people off, and every week you had to have you’re a game or you were going to get beat,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “I think that’s what college football is starting to become.”

Klieman’s Wildcats won the conference championship game last season, despite being picked to finish fifth in the preseason. KSU’s opponent, TCU, was picked seventh, before going undefeated in conference play and appearing in the national championship.

A year earlier, the heavy favorite Oklahoma Sooners failed to reach the title game, with OSU (picked fourth) and Baylor (picked eighth) competing. Both would finish 4-5 in the conference in 2022.

In fact, not since 2020 has a preseason poll accurately predicted a conference champion, when OU defeated an Iowa State squad for its sixth consecutive conference championship.

So, success in the season isn't always accurate to preseason projections.

Since the Big 12 reintroduced the conference championship game in 2017, the preseason poll has failed to accurately predict both the No. 1 and No. 2 seed in the championship game each time.

With Texas, led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, projected to earn a conference crown and Klieman’s group ranking second, the odds are low on it actually playing out that way.

“Expectations are just that,” said UT coach Steve Sarkisian. “What will ultimately define us is how we play on Saturdays, and that’s what we’ve got to focus on.”