"Expect big things for him come this year": DT Jernigan back for OSU after nearly two years

Mike Gundy, in vague terms, explained on August 26 that Jernigan’s absence was the result of Covid-19 and a subsequent injury; “He had a couple of things with the virus and it took a long time to get him clear and then he had another little injury,” Gundy said.

Fully healthy by the spring, Jernigan participated in spring workouts and played in the spring scrimmage. And since returning for fall camp early last month, he’s left teammates and coaches impressed, playing and looking different.

“(Jernigan) had a really good camp,” Gundy said. “He’ll be in a rotation. I’m excited to watch him. It does a guy good to be out basically a year and then to find his way back and get out there and compete.”

Among the changes for Jernigan: his weight. He’s dropped 10 pounds since his last saw game action for the Cowboys, something Gundy pointed to as a positive development as Jernigan re-enters the mix at defensive tackle.

“If you look at his jersey it’s a little loose,” fellow defensive tackle Sione Asi said. “I’m trying to feed him some Polynesian food to get him back to what he used to look like. He keeps turning me down.”