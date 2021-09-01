"Expect big things for him come this year": DT Jernigan back for OSU after nearly two years

STILLWATER — Nearly two years after he last suited up for Oklahoma State, defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan will finally take the field for the Cowboys again Saturday.
Not since his freshman year in 2019 has the 6-foot-1, 285-pound redshirt sophomore played a down for OSU, but he’s likely, if not certain to feature in the season opener against Missouri State, listed as an “or” next to fellow interior tackle Brendon Evers on the Cowboys’ depth chart.
In anticipation of his return, Jernigan wrote a message on Twitter earlier this week.
“I've had a long, long road with lots of ups and downs,” Jernigan wrote “But that's all behind me now. Blessed to say God has given me another opportunity to go back on the field with my brothers.”
Jernigan, who last appeared in a game on Dec. 27, 2019, is back in the fold with an opportunity to stake his claim to a role on the Cowboys’ defensive line.
The lineman from Allen, Texas showed promise as a freshman that fall, contributing immediately with 13 tackles in 13 games. He recorded sacks against Baylor and TCU, and proved himself a reliable run-stopper up the middle.
Then came a non-existent sophomore campaign. Last fall, Jernigan didn’t play a single snap.
Mike Gundy, in vague terms, explained on August 26 that Jernigan’s absence was the result of Covid-19 and a subsequent injury; “He had a couple of things with the virus and it took a long time to get him clear and then he had another little injury,” Gundy said.
Fully healthy by the spring, Jernigan participated in spring workouts and played in the spring scrimmage. And since returning for fall camp early last month, he’s left teammates and coaches impressed, playing and looking different.
“(Jernigan) had a really good camp,” Gundy said. “He’ll be in a rotation. I’m excited to watch him. It does a guy good to be out basically a year and then to find his way back and get out there and compete.”
Among the changes for Jernigan: his weight. He’s dropped 10 pounds since his last saw game action for the Cowboys, something Gundy pointed to as a positive development as Jernigan re-enters the mix at defensive tackle.
“If you look at his jersey it’s a little loose,” fellow defensive tackle Sione Asi said. “I’m trying to feed him some Polynesian food to get him back to what he used to look like. He keeps turning me down.”
Asi and Jernigan joined the program at the same time in 2019 when Asi transferred from Snow College (Utah). The duo spent most every day together during that transition, learning from one another as they each learned the ropes at OSU.
During his freshman year, Jernigan surprised as a vocal leader on the defensive line; Asi said Thursday that the same loud voice is back this fall — “If you want to mic someone up, he’s the guy to mic up.”
Asi also spoke about the quiet times Jernigan has had in the near year-and-a-half since he last played; the moments spent learning from the sideline and in the film room, and all the time spent not on the football field.
It’s what Jernigan gained from those moments that have Asi confident about his teammate on the defensive line as his returns this fall.
“(Jernigan) took that year as a year of reflection,” Asi said. “Expect big things for him come this year.”