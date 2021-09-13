Excelling through the air, Gundy says OSU's young receivers are part of run game struggles

“We’re very young right now and inexperienced at wideout,” Gundy said. “The same issue at Cowboy back. That’s what we’re dealing with at this time.”

Save for a drop here, and a moment of miscommunication there, the lack of experience hasn’t hurt the Cowboys yet in the passing game, and freshmen like Bray and Green have made the most of their chances.

But on the ground, as Gundy outlined Monday, opposing defenses are taking advantage of the newcomers, still in their infancy as run blockers at the college level.

“It’s a numbers game,” Gundy said. “We lost a group of wide receivers. They played different coverages, put an extra guy in the box. It’s very simple. If that guy’s not in the box and back there playing the pass, one less guy to block, one less guy to make the tackle in the running game. That’s as big a factor as any scheme that you draw up. It’s a simple process.”

Through two weeks, OSU’s 194 rushing yards rank last among Big 12 offenses, as does the Cowboys’ mark of 2.7 yards per carry. The struggles of the young run block on the outside aren’t helping.