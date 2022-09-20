Everything OSU coach Mike Gundy said about Bedlam dying

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy addressed the status of the Bedlam rivalry with Oklahoma with a handwritten statement to media after practice Tuesday afternoon in Stillwater.

Here's what he had to say:

On Bedlam ‘officially’ being dead:

“I wrote some notes up on that. The first thing is we’ve got to No. 1, quit talking about it. It’s over, right? Here’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to give you guys a chance to challenge me. So, I’m going to state facts, and if at any time I say something that is not a fact, you guys can stop me. I think that’s fair, right?

“OU’s officials were in negotiations with the SEC for months and months before anyone in this league or conference knew about it. No objections, OK.

“During those multibillion dollar conversations, I wonder if Bedlam was ever brought up at that point instead of the money.

“Bedlam is history, we all know that. Because OU chose to follow Texas and the money to the SEC, it’s OK.

“So now, we’re having what I think are childish discussions, in my opinion, over something that’s done and I would like to make this the last statement I have, because I have no hard feelings, but what’s going on now is almost (like) a situation with a husband and wife. Or a girlfriend and a boyfriend. When you know you’re dead wrong, you try to turn the table and make them think they’re wrong.

“But, Oklahoma State has no part in this. We didn’t have anything to do with their negotiations with the SEC. We didn’t have any choice on choosing to leave the conference. They did. So, everybody needs to get over it and move on and quit trying to turn the tables. It’s somewhat comical they still want to bring us into this equation. I want somebody here to give me one example of what Oklahoma State had to do with this.

“I just want somebody to tell me what one thing that myself, (OSU Athletics Director) Chad Weiberg or Dr. (Kayse) Shrum (OSU president) or our regents had to do with any of this going on. So let’s not turn the tables, let’s just say, ‘Hey look, we chose to follow Texas and take the money, and we’re going to the SEC.’ It’s all good. So let’s quit talking about it and let’s talk about football.

“That’s the way I feel about it. No hard feelings, and I like (Oklahoma AD) Joe (Castiglione), but it is what it is. We’ve got to quit beating around the bush and call it the way it is.”

On other sports playing Bedlam:

“Those things are over my head. One thing I do not have to worry about is what the other sports do. It’s all irrelevant for a lot of reasons, I think we all know, but people have kind of been beating around the bush instead of just calling it like it is, and I hope this will end it from an Oklahoma State standpoint.

“If Dr. Shrum and Chad Weiberg and the other head coaches and then Joe Castiglione and whoever makes the decisions down there decide to play the other sports, I think that’s awesome. But that’s not something I play a part in.”

On if TV networks approached about playing Bedlam again:

“I said this in Dallas and I said it about a month ago. If certain television networks come in and say we are willing to do this or that, then administrators are going to make that decision based on money. That’s not a decision I’m involved in.

“If Chad Weiberg or Dr. Shrum come to me and says, ‘Look, this has been worked out based on an exuberant amount of money,’ I’m going to say, ‘OK, I get it. I’ll do whatever I’m told.’ But highly unlikely based on the circumstances of the way it’s set at this particular time.”