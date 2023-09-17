STILLWATER — With eight yards needed to move the chains, and Oklahoma State already down 10 points, quarterback Alan Bowman needed to make a play.

Still deep in OSU territory, Bowman lined up in the shotgun as center Joe Michalski snapped the ball. The sixth-year transfer quarterback scanned the field, locking in on receiver Talyn Shettron, who appeared to be open.

Then a miscue. Bowman’s pass floated into the chest of South Alabama cornerback Marquise Robinson, who shuffled across the field for 24 yards. The next play, South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb broke a 17-yard run, slicing through OSU’s defense and into the end zone.

The next drive, when Bowman and the offense jogged onto the field for the fourth time, the Cowboys’ offense was serenaded with jeers. Boos were audible from the sellout crowd at BPS. Featured in a 33-7 beat down by South Alabama, Bowman, OSU’s sixth-year transfer quarterback was the recipient of boos, a by-product of the ongoing quarterback competition only getting messier as the season progresses.

On a day with little to cheer for, quarterback Gunnar Gundy received the loudest ovation once the redshirt sophomore entered the following drive. It was promptly followed by a three-play drive, ending in a punt.

“Everyone has an opinion,” Mike Gundy said. “The good thing about our fans is that they want to win, and they’re used to winning, so sometimes they get frustrated.”

Bowman again earned the start Saturday, kicking OSU’s offense off with a strong first drive that stalled after wide receiver Jaden Bray dropped an open pass that likely would’ve found its way into the end zone. Two more incompletions and the Cowboys needed to send out the punt unit. Bowman’s evening would conclude with four drives, three ending in punts and another via Robinson’s interception.

He would complete 50% of his passes for 42 yards.

“Damn right it is,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said about the frustrating drops. “It kills him, too. I’ve got to find a way to convert the third down and move on from there.”

Even with a healthy offensive line, the main problem Saturday wasn’t who was in the backfield, but the protection that quarterback received. South Alabama (2-1) consistently put pressure on OSU’s quarterbacks, resulting in four sacks and five hurries.

“We’ve got to protect the quarterback, right?” Mike Gundy said. “If the quarterbacks are on the run all the time, it’s hard for them to play.”

After replacing Bowman, Gunnar Gundy was serviceable. He again led a touchdown drive — the only of the day — and showcased part of his athletic abilities, rushing for 27 yards (second-most on the team) in the loss. Like Bowman, he’d complete 50% of his passes for 64 yards.

Garret Rangel, who missed part of practice this week with an illness, closed the game, attempting five passes but completing only one for eight yards.

Rangel’s outing bookends another game where no OSU quarterback stood out for his performance, a concerning aspect due to the Jaguars being ranked 120th out of 133 schools in passing yards allowed.

“We wanted to start fast,” Dunn said. “That was the plan. We had a chance to do that. We had some miscues early.”