Evaluating the trouble spots on Oklahoma State’s depth chart headed into 2022

In addition to Godlevske and Sills’ exits, OSU’s depth has taken a hit since the Cowboys left Arizona with linemen Hunter Anthony, Monroe Mills and Cade Bennett all headed for new homes.

Anthony, who entered the transfer portal in December, committed to Nebraska on Jan. 2, while Mills is staying in the Big 12 with Texas Tech. Bennett remains in the portal after appearing in two games in 2021.

OSU does have reinforcements, however. Offensive tackle Tyrone Webber, the No. 4 junior college recruit in the country per 247Sports.com, is set to join the Cowboys, along with class of 2022 linemen Calvin Henry and Austin Kawecki. Former junior college transfer Caleb Etienne, who played in three games in 2021, could also find himself a role next fall.

And after Godlevske and Sills proved transfer success, the Cowboys may dip into the portal to solve their problems on the offensive line. OSU recently extended offers to transfer linemen Mac Hollensteiner (Georgetown) and Michael Shanahan (Tennessee-Martin).

Running back

Gone in 2022 are Jaylen Warren, LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson, the running backs who took nearly 80% of the Cowboys’ handoffs this past season.