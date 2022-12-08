Eskimo Joe's still selling Spencer Sanders' NIL shirts

Eskimo Joe's is still selling T-shirts as part of an NIL deal with Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, who went into the transfer portal Monday.

"We still admire Sanders and appreciate the four years he gave to us at (OSU)," an Eskimo Joe's spokeswoman said in an email Thursday. "We really do hope he lands wherever is best for him, and who knows, I guess there's still a chance that could mean right back here at OSU.

"The Eskimo Joe's Spencer Sanders shirt just might be a commemorative collector piece!"

Sanders entered into a partnership with Eskimo Joe's a month ago and signed autographs for fans at the Stillwater restaurant to celebrate the launch of his custom "Loyal and True" shirt. Since then, the shirt has been sold at the restaurant's gift shop.

"Spencer reached out to us because he wanted to create a shirt for his family and friends,” Eskimo Joe's CEO Stan Clark said then. "He was so genuine, gracious, humble and unassuming that we ultimately decided to go all-in to create a full-blown, co-branded Eskimo Joe's, OSU and Spencer Sanders shirt featuring Spencer with Pete and Joe."

After going 30-11 in four years as the starter and becoming one of the most successful quarterbacks in program history, Sanders opted to use his additional season elsewhere. It is unknown whether he will play for the Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Wisconsin on Dec. 27.

"I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years," Sanders posted on Twitter on Monday. "The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever. I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life."