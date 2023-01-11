Eric Dailey Jr. commits to Oklahoma State; third-highest recruit under Mike Boynton

STILLWATER – On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton landed the third-highest recruit of his tenure.

During a live stream on the 247Sports Channel, IMG Academy power forward Eric Dailey Jr. announced he was committing to the Cowboys, becoming the third four-star in the Cowboys’ 2023 class.

“I want to thank God for giving me the ability to give the game I love, I want to thank all the coaches at IMG that made me the person I am. With that being said, I’ll be committing to Oklahoma State University. Go Pokes,” Dailey said on the stream.

Dailey joins Del City’s Brandon Garrison and Plano, Texas, native Justin McBride as the three four-star prospects in the Cowboys’ 2023 class. The Cowboys also signed three-star prospects Jamyron Keller and Connor Dow in November.

According to 247Sports, OSU possessed the 13th overall recruiting class this year and Dailey’s addition boosts the Cowboys to No. 9 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound recruit mulled over offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Texas A&M, TCU, Florida State, Memphis and Kansas before trimming the list down to OSU, Memphis or the option of going professional on Jan. 9. He officially visited Stillwater back in November.

“It’s all about relationships, and coach Boynton and I have had a good relationship from the start,” he said during the stream.

In ESPN’s Top 100, Dailey is ranked the 42nd best recruit, and spent time with the USA U18 National Team, winning a gold medal this past June.

Dailey Jr. becomes the third-highest recruit for OSU under Boynton, trailing only Cade Cunningham – who was selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Pistons after playing a season in Stillwater – and Garrison.