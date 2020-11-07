MANHATTAN, Kan. — LD Brown is the sweetest story of Oklahoma State’s football season. He has been so since rushing for 103 yards against West Virginia Sept. 26, a number not far from his season totals in 2017, ’18 and ’19, and teammate Dillon Stoner said: “If you don’t like LD, something’s wrong with you... Everyone loves to see him be successful on Saturdays.”

After this particular Saturday at Kansas State, let’s elevate Brown. He is no longer the player we applaud at the postseason banquet, the guy who guts it out four years and has maybe four really cool individual moments as a result of admirable persistence.

What Brown did here in OSU’s 20-18 victory went beyond that.

The Cowboys could barely make first downs before Spencer Sanders pitched the ball to Brown to start their second series of the third quarter. Brown, who didn’t feel so good but stepped up because starting running back Chuba Hubbard felt worse, shot past K-State safety Ross Elder and dashed from his 49-yard line to the Wildcats’ 1.