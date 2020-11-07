MANHATTAN, Kan. — LD Brown is the sweetest story of Oklahoma State’s football season. He has been so since rushing for 103 yards against West Virginia Sept. 26, a number not far from his season totals in 2017, ’18 and ’19, and teammate Dillon Stoner said: “If you don’t like LD, something’s wrong with you... Everyone loves to see him be successful on Saturdays.”
After this particular Saturday at Kansas State, let’s elevate Brown. He is no longer the player we applaud at the postseason banquet, the guy who guts it out four years and has maybe four really cool individual moments as a result of admirable persistence.
What Brown did here in OSU’s 20-18 victory went beyond that.
The Cowboys could barely make first downs before Spencer Sanders pitched the ball to Brown to start their second series of the third quarter. Brown, who didn’t feel so good but stepped up because starting running back Chuba Hubbard felt worse, shot past K-State safety Ross Elder and dashed from his 49-yard line to the Wildcats’ 1.
“It was everything,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said of the burst. “We were just waiting for that moment of somebody popping that big one. We’ve won a lot of football games that way, with explosive plays. We were waiting for our opportunity to be explosive and LD provided it at the right moment.
“Certainly it changed the outcome for us offensively.”
It changed the outcome of the game.
Brennan Presley scored on an end around three snaps after Brown’s dash to pull OSU, who trailed 12-0 at halftime, within 12-10.
Hubbard was out. Future NFL receiver Tylan Wallace was out. The offensive line was wheezing. Sanders didn’t look quite right either.
“We limped through practice this week on both sides of the ball,” Gundy remarked.
The Cowboys limped through the first two hours Saturday, hanging in only because their defense played up to their high standard.
How hurt was Brown?
“On a scale of 1-10, I’d say it was four or five,” he said. “During the game it was hard to cut.”
He pulled up headed toward the sideline after a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter. He looked exhausted, which he probably was since Gundy said he barely practiced last week.
He delivered, though.
“Kudos to him for fighting through,” Gundy said.
Brown’s 50-yard run pulled OSU close. The next series, he spun at the line of scrimmage and gained 23 to spark a drive which ended with Alex Hale’s 33-yard field goal.
That gave the Cowboys a 13-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter. And while defensive plays stood out from there – Jason Taylor’s 85-yard fumble return for a touchdown when it appeared K-State was driving to take the lead, followed by Tre Sterling’s clinching interception near midfield to seal it – Brown deserved the first game ball.
He said something about overcoming adversity after his 15-carry, 110-yard effort. He has that right.
“He’s stuck around a long time,” Gundy said. “He’s backed up a lot of good running backs.”
After a three-year wait, Brown is now one of those backs. He has become a go-to back, with his 372 yards not terribly behind Hubbard’s 581.
“We’ve gotta keep getting him the football,” Dunn said, “because he’s doing something with it.”
He sure did Saturday. More than he did against West Virginia, even, when he was a sidebar in OSU’s Big 12 Conference-opening win.
This one had Big 12 first-place implications. This was November, not September, and in Manhattan, not Stillwater.
Sidebars don’t emerge in situations like Saturday’s. Lead stories do.
“We turned it on in the second half,” Brown said. “We made adjustments and it worked out for us in the end.”
It worked out for the Cowboys because Brown turned it on.
When he did, his sweet story became the story.
