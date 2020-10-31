Emig: OSU must now readjust great expectations

“As I’ve said many times before, disciplined football, special teams and turnovers, is what determines the outcomes of games until you get to the latter part of the season,” OSU coach Mike Gundy explained, “and we failed in those areas today. And this is the result you’ll get.”

The Cowboys owned a 530-287 edge in yardage and a 32-17 edge in first downs. Neither meant squat because the statistic that stood out was Texas’ 4-0 edge in takeaways.

Or, if you are reading this from the other orange perspective, OSU’s 4-0 disparity in giveaways.

Sanders and Chuba Hubbard botched a handoff in the first quarter. Texas used that to drive 15 yards and tie the score.

The fault for the mistake was debatable. The excuses were nonexistent.

“That shouldn’t happen,” Gundy asserted. “We’re too far along to have exchange issues like that with those two guys.”

Sanders lost a fumble and threw an interception in the second quarter, leading to a pair of Texas field goals. The Cowboys led at the half 24-20. They should have been up 24-7. Bevo should have tucked his tail between his legs and called it an afternoon.