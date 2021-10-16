Emig: OSU defense raises bar yet again, Cowboys win yet again as a result

AUSTIN, Texas — A question to Mike Gundy after Oklahoma State’s 32-24 victory at Texas Saturday: You ever give a coordinator a raise midseason?
I asked because I was more than halfway serious. Jim Knowles’ defense has now seen the 6-0 Cowboys halfway through what’s shaping up to be a precious season.
That defense saw OSU through Saturday’s win like it did the previous five. That defense, in concert with running back Jaylen Warren, is why the Cowboys should be a top-10 team headed to Iowa State next weekend.
Warren was a Texas-sized problem for the Longhorns on Saturday. He rushed for 193 yards, 58 more than Horns star Bijan Robinson. He sawed off the 'Horns for 118 yards in the fourth quarter as OSU outscored Texas 16-0.
“Phenomenal,” Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders called Warren.
But that defense, man ...
“Special,” said Josh Sills, the appreciate leader of OSU’s offensive line.
“They’re a really, really good offensive team. I felt like it was going to take 31 to 35 points to win,” Gundy said. “I’m shocked that we could hold them to 24.”
It happened because OSU held Texas without a single first down over the game’s final 26 minutes and 43 seconds. Not just without a single point. A single ... first ... down.
Robinson broke loose for a 38-yard touchdown to propel Texas in front 24-13 with 11:43 left in the third quarter, then the Longhorns gained a total of 14 yards over their final six possessions. The results of those six possessions: four punts, a turnover on downs and an interception.
The result of the game: OSU’s sixth win in six tries on the strength of OSU’s sixth defensive stand.
Eventually, you gotta ask a coach. So I asked Gundy.
Before he could answer, the gray-stubbled man sitting in the corner of the interview room did.
“Let’s worry about Iowa State,” Knowles interjected.
Understood, Coach. One game at a time and all that. Team’s much bigger than one guy, coach or player. No argument there.
But can you at least take a little bow for the first half of this season? Or how about this: Can you explain what’s brewing here? At least what brewed Saturday after it became 24-13?
“We have enough now in the package, and guys understand it well enough, that we’re able to throw some curveballs and make some change-ups, particularly in the fourth quarter,” Knowles said. “That’s a credit to the players. They understand the system. They like the pressure. And they’re just really enjoying the culture we have.”
Knowles’ curveballs Saturday included disguising Jason Taylor’s pass coverage against Casey Thompson’s second-quarter slant. Thompson took the snap from OSU’s 18-yard line with Texas leading 17-3.
Taylor sank, unexpectedly to Thompson, jumped Josh Moore’s route and turned the resulting interception into an 85-yard touchdown return that gave the Cowboys hope.
“We needed a lift,” Gundy said.
The Pokes needed a stop, just one more, after surging ahead 32-24 late. So Knowles flummoxed Thompson again by dropping into zone coverage. Thompson threw into it, Tanner McCalister intercepted and OSU remained unbeaten.
The Cowboys picked off Thompson and pressured him, too. They clamped down on Robinson after his 38-yard score. They made plays across all three levels.
They had their usual attitude about them.
“Resilient,” linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said. “Keep throwing punches.”
How’s this for attitude ...
Postgame question to Knowles: If someone told you before the game you’d hold the Longhorns without a first down over their final six series, would that have seemed realistic to you?
“Sure,” he fired back. “I mean, I expect us to stop ’em every time we’re out there. That’s just how we have to think.
“But it’s a beautiful thing when it comes together.”
It’s coming together for Knowles and his line-in-the-sand defenders. Put that group with Warren and it’s enough to win every Saturday.
Who knows what the next six or seven weekends bring? At some point OSU will likely need offense to carry the day. That’s going to take more from Sanders and the Cowboys’ currently uneven passing game.
Right now, though? Just savor that defense. Appreciate new standards reached by that crew every seven days.
Oh, and assume a couple OSU decision-making sports fans are paying very close, very appreciative attention.
About that raise for your defensive coordinator, Mike?
“We’ve got a fantastic president and fantastic athletic director that understand the importance of football,” Gundy said, “and the guys on our staff are going to be well taken care of.”
Let’s leave Austin and OSU’s latest football triumph on that happy ending, a result this OSU defense has gotten quite used to.