Emig: OSU defense raises bar yet again, Cowboys win yet again as a result

Robinson broke loose for a 38-yard touchdown to propel Texas in front 24-13 with 11:43 left in the third quarter, then the Longhorns gained a total of 14 yards over their final six possessions. The results of those six possessions: four punts, a turnover on downs and an interception.

The result of the game: OSU’s sixth win in six tries on the strength of OSU’s sixth defensive stand.

Eventually, you gotta ask a coach. So I asked Gundy.

Before he could answer, the gray-stubbled man sitting in the corner of the interview room did.

“Let’s worry about Iowa State,” Knowles interjected.

Understood, Coach. One game at a time and all that. Team’s much bigger than one guy, coach or player. No argument there.

But can you at least take a little bow for the first half of this season? Or how about this: Can you explain what’s brewing here? At least what brewed Saturday after it became 24-13?