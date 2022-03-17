Elish settling in, Evans heating up as Cowgirls enter OSU Mizuno Classic

Record: 17-6

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls host the OSU Mizuno Classic with Wichita State and University of Missouri-Kansas City visiting Stillwater on the final weekend of non-conference play.

OSU opens Friday’s doubleheader with the Shockers at 2:30 p.m. followed by UMKC at 5 p.m. That schedule flips Saturday with the Cowgirls facing the Roos at 2:30 p.m. before closing out the weekend against Wichita State at 5 p.m.

Looking back: The Cowgirls were winners in each of their last six before Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat at UT-Arlington. Morgan Day allowed three runs on two hits over four innings and fell to 4-2 on the season in the loss.

Notable: OSU pitcher Miranda Elish was named the Big 12 co-Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday. She tossed her fourth career no-hitter against Minnesota on March 9 and has allowed one run across her past three appearances. … Freshman infielder Brianna Evans leads the Cowgirls, hitting .419, and enters the weekend riding an eight-game hit streak. ... Kelly Maxwell’s five complete games in the circle this season rank second in the Big 12, trailing only Texas Tech’s Fritz Kendall with eight.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

