Elish manages early blow, Cowgirls bats come to life as OSU completes Kansas sweep

STILLWATER — It was deja vu all over again for Miranda Elish in the first inning Saturday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium.

On Thursday night, in the series opener against Kansas, Oklahoma State’s right-hander surrendered a three-run blast to Jayhawk freshman Olivia Bruno. When Elish met Bruno again in the opening frame of Saturday’s finale, the first-year infielder connected again, this time launching a two-run shot beyond the wall in left centerfield.

For the second time in three days, Bruno had handed the visitors an early advantage.

“It’s not ideal,” Elish said. “I have a habit of doing that.”

Another habit of Elish’s? A propensity to bounce back from an early miscue, something she did again Saturday as the Cowgirls (34-7) topped Kansas by run rule, 10-2.

Elish (12-4) settled in after Bruno’s home run, conceding only a walk and an infield single over the final four innings to keep the Jayhawks (14-24) in check while OSU came to life at the plate and stormed third Big 12 sweep of the season.

“The typical give two runs in the first and then find a way to throw a bunch of zeros up there,” coach Kenny Gajewski joked while breaking down Elish's performance.

Elish cruised after the early mistake and Cowgirl bats offered plenty of support as OSU took down Kansas for the 16th time in 17 meetings.

The Cowgirls drew level in the second inning on Sydney Pennington's two-run home run, her ninth of the season that upped her program-record carry tally to 46. Chyenne Factor's team-leading 10th home run of 2022, a sailing shot over the right field wall, put OSU ahead for good in the third and the Cowgirls ended it early with a six-run fifth inning, ending on a two-run single from Elish that shut the door on the Jayhawks.

Morgyn Wynne, the transfer infielder from Kansas, went 1-for-1 and drove in a run against her former team. Katelynn Carwile boosted her team-best batting average to .418 with a pair of hits. And with the late offensive explosion, OSU improved OSU to 11-1 in Big 12 play ahead of a midweek trip to Tulsa before next weekend's visit from Texas.

“I was really a lot happier with our offense all day today," Gajewski said. "They gave us some free chances and we took advantage and that’s what good teams do. You take advantage of their miscues."

As Elish has found her footing and emerged to form a two-prong force alongside Kelly Maxwell atop the Cowgirls' rotation over the last month, first-inning struggles have become a trend. In 10 starts since March 4, she's given up 10 first-inning runs.

Bruno's home run on Saturday, Gawjewski explained, was the result of miscommunication between the dugout and catcher Julia Cottrill. With Elish ahead on Bruno 1-2, OSU pitching coach John Bargfeldt called for a change-up in the dirt. Instead, Elish delivered a fastball in the zone that Bruno powered for her ninth blast of the season.

The error produced Elish's latest first inning stumble. But early runs have seldom spelled trouble for Elish, who has nine wins across those 10 starts. On Saturday, she recovered again.

Unfazed after Bruno's shot four batters in, Elish retired the next eight Jayhawks she faced. Bruno notched Kansas' only other hit with an infield single in the fourth inning, and Elish walked Madison Hirsch in the fifth while the only other two Jayhawk base runners reached base by fielder's choice.

“It’s like she needs something to get her upset. To get her juices going," Gajewski said of Elish's first inning struggles. "(On Saturday) she knew how to bounce back. It never really affects her. That’s the most important thing.”

After notching her 12th win of the season Saturday, Elish spoke about kicking the habit.

"It's annoying to me," she said.

As Elish sees it, her mistakes have come while worrying about locating her pitches in the early going. The success she tends to find afterward, as Elish did on Saturday, often arrives when she adjusts and begins challenging opposing hitters.

"The other night I was just trying to be too fine with my pitches," she said. "I just really have to attack the zone and let my defense work for me.”

