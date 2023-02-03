1. Texas (18-4, 7-2 Big 12)
Baylor guard Keyonte George looks to shoot as Texas guard Arterio Morris defends during the first half of Monday's game in Austin, Texas.
Stephen Spillman, Associated Press
Last 7 days: Won vs No. 11 Baylor, Lost at No. 4 Tennessee by 11 Next 10 days: Home: West Virginia (2/11); Away: Kansas State (2/4), Kansas (2/6) 2. Kansas (18-4, 6-3)
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) puts up a shot past Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Last 7 days: Beat Kentucky, No. 7 Kansas State Next 10 days: Home: Texas (2/6); Away: Iowa State (2/4), Oklahoma (2/11) 3. Kansas State (18-4, 6-3)
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) shoots under pressure from Florida forward Colin Castleton, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 64-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Last 7 days: Double-digit victory over Florida, lost by 12 at No. 8 Kansas Next 10 days: Home: Texas (2/4), TCU (2/7); Away: Texas Tech (2/11) 4. Baylor (16-6, 5-4)
Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) looks to pass as Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Gareth Patterson
Last 7 days: Win over Arkansas, five-point defeat at No. 10 Texas Next 10 days: Home: Texas Tech (2/4), OU (2/8); Away: TCU (2/11) 5. TCU (17-5, 6-3)
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon instructs his team during an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Last 7 days: Overtime loss at Mississippi State, win over West Virginia Next 10 days: Home: Baylor (2/1); Away: OSU (2/4), Kansas State (2/7) 6. Iowa State (15-6, 6-3)
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, fouls Iowa State's Tre King, left, as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Last 7 days: Losses at Missouri, Texas Tech Next 10 days: Home: Kansas (2/4), OSU (2/11); Away: West Virginia (2/8) 7. OSU (13-9, 4-5) Last 7 days: Beat Ole Miss; 10-point win at OU Next 10 days: Home: TCU (2/4), Texas Tech (2/8); Away: Iowa State (2/11) 8. West Virginia (13-9, 2-7)
West Virginia forwards Tre Mitchell (3) and Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) high-five during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathleen Batten
Last 7 days: 80-77 win over No. 15 Auburn, loss at No. 15 TCU Next 10 days: Home: OU (2/4), Iowa State (2/8); Away: Texas (2/11) 9. OU (12-10, 2-7) Last 7 days: Beat then-No. 2 Alabama, blown out by OSU to complete Bedlam sweep Next 10 days: Home: Kansas (2/11); Away: West Virginia (2/4), Baylor (2/8) 10. Texas Tech (12-10, 1-8)
Texas Tech fans rush the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Last 7 days: Wins over LSU and No. 13 Iowa State Next 10 days: Home: Kansas State (2/11); Away: Baylor (2/4), OSU (2/8)
Photos: OSU sweeps Bedlam basketball series with 71-61 win against OU
Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson, left, grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) passes in front of Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright (51) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser shouts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton, Jr. gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) dumb les over Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots in front of Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson (1) shoots over Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) grabs a rebound above Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) and forward Jacob Groves, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson (1) shoots as Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) dunks in front of Oklahoma State guard Quion Williams (13), Avery Anderson III (0) and Tyreek Smith (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) shoots in front of Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State guard Quion Williams (13) shoots over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, left, dunks in front of Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves, left, shoots in front of Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves, left, reaches for the ball held by Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) in front of teammate Jalen Hill (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Caleb Asberry (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright (51) passes in front of Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin, center, shoots between Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) and guard Woody Newton (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) defends as Oklahoma State guard Woody Newton (4) shoots in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) drives past forward Moussa Cisse (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma guard C.J. Noland (22) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma State guard Woody Newton, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse, right, dunks in front of Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright, right, shoots over Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh (3) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Quion Williams (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, right, shoots as Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Woody Newton (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
