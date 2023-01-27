Eli Lederman’s Big 12 men’s basketball rankings: Kansas drops big, Cyclones, Horned Frogs and Bears all climb

With six teams voted in, including five inside the top 12, the Big 12 Conference made up nearly 25% of this week’s AP Top 25.

No. 5 Kansas State. No. 9 Kansas. No. 10 Texas. No. 11 TCU. No. 12 Iowa State. No. 17 Baylor. That’s 60% of the league ranked.

Behind the Big 12, the Big East came in with four ranked teams. After that, no other conference in the nation had more than three teams inside the latest top-25 poll.

Indeed, the Big 12 remains the class of men’s college basketball in 2022-23. Let’s update our conference rankings ahead of this weekend’s SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

1. Iowa State (15-4, 6-3 Big 12)

Previous rank: 3

Last 10 days: Wins over ranked Texas and Kansas State teams, two-point loss at OSU.

Next 10 days: Home: Kansas (2/4) Away: Missouri (1/28), Texas Tech (1/30)

The Cyclones got 21 points from Jaren Holmes in a 78-67 win over Texas on Jan. 17, then 23 from the fifth-year transfer from St. Bonaventure that helped Iowa State knock off Kansas State Tuesday night.

T.J. Otzelberger will have concerns about the 16-point lead his team threw away in Stillwater on Jan. 21, but his Cyclones sit atop the Big 12 with wins over each of three teams directly behind them in the league standings. Iowa State is 11-0 inside Hilton Coliseum this season.

2. Kansas State (17-3, 6-2)

Previous rank: 1

Last 10 days: Wins over Kansas and Texas Tech, four-point road loss at Iowa State

Next 10 days: Home: Florida (1/28), Texas (2/4) Away: Kansas (1/31)

Markquis Nowell’s 23 points and nine assists weren’t enough Tuesday in Ames as the Wildcats took only their third loss under coach Jerome Tang.

Kansas State’s position at No. 5 in the AP poll is the program’s highest ranking since 2010. It’ll be a juicy trip to Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

3. TCU (16-4, 5-3)

Previous rank: 5

Last 10 days: Blowout wins over Kansas and Oklahoma, loss at West Virginia

Next 10 days: Home: West Virginia (1/31) Away: Mississippi State (1/28), OSU (2/4)

Three days after a nine-point loss at West Virginia, TCU stomped Kansas in an 83-60 road victory for the Horned Frogs’ first-ever win at Allen Fieldhouse and the largest away win in program history on Jan. 21. All Jamie Dixon and Co. did after that as deliver the Sooners a 27-point beatdown Tuesday night.

TCU has conference wins over Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas with losses to Iowa State and Texas by a combined six points.

4. Texas (17-3, 6-2)

Previous rank: 2

Last 10 days: 11-point loss at Iowa State, wins over West Virginia and OSU

Next 10 days: Home: Baylor (1/30) Away: No. 4 Tennessee (1/28), Kansas State (2/4)

Apart from the defeat in Ames, the Longhorns didn’t do much to drop this week. A 14-point win over Mike Boynton’s Cowboys is certainly nothing to shrug at. But just look at what the teams ahead of Texas pulled off.

We’ll see Texas’ mettle tested ahead with a visit from Baylor sandwiched between Saturday’s trip to Tennessee and back-to-back road games at Kansas State and Kansas.

5. Baylor (15-5, 5-3)

Previous rank: 6

Last 10 days: Wins over Texas Tech, OU and Kansas

Next 10 days: Home: Arkansas (1/28), Texas Tech (2/4) Away: Texas (1/30)

Following its worst league start in more than 15 years, Baylor course corrected against the bottom of half of the conference before claiming a first ranked Big 12 win in a 75-69 victory over Kansas Monday night to extend the Bears’ conference-best win streak to five games.

To date, five Big 12 programs have suffered three-game skids over the first month of league play. Baylor and Kansas — somewhat stunningly — are two of them.

6. Kansas (16-4, 5-3)

Previous rank: 1

Last 10 days: Losses to Kansas State, TCU and Baylor

Next 10 days: Home: Kansas State (1/31) Away: Kentucky (1/28), Iowa State (2/4)

So about those Jayhawks…

The consecutive losses to Kansas State, TCU and Baylor mark only the fourth three-game losing streak in Bill Self’s 19 years in charge of the program. A loss at Kentucky Saturday would hand Kansas its first four-game skid of Self’s tenure.

The Jayhawks reportedly held an informal team meeting following Monday's defeat to Baylor.

“If anybody’s got an idea on how (to) make two of your first three shots to start a game, I’m all ears,” Self said this week.

7. Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5)

Previous rank: 8

Last 10 days: Wins over OU and Iowa State, 14-point loss at Texas

Next 10 days: Home: Ole Miss (1/28), TCU (2/4) Away: OU (2/1)

As the ranked portion of the Big 12 seemingly pulls away, the Cowboys have staked their place among the league’s next best and is perhaps the conference’s best hope of placing a seventh team in the NCAA Tournament field come mid-March.

OSU flipped the in-state script with its 72-56 Bedlam win over the Sooners on Jan. 18 in Stillwater, then forged the program’s largest comeback since 2009 to top Iowa State four days later.

8. Oklahoma (11-9, 2-6)

Previous rank: 7

Last 10 days: Losses to OSU, Baylor and TCU

Next 10 days: Home: Alabama (1/28), OSU (2/1) Away: West Virginia (2/4)

Notable for their tight finishes in 2022-23, the Sooners suffered their two largest losses of the season within a week of each other. In the non-rout in between, OU allowed 30 second-chance points in the 62-60 loss to Baylor.

Life gets no easier for Porter Moser and Co. with No. 2 Alabama in town Saturday before a Bedlam visit from OSU.

9. West Virginia (12-8, 2-6)

Previous rank: 9

Last 10 days: Wins over TCU and Texas Tech, loss to Texas

Next 10 days: Home: Auburn (1/28), OU (2/4) Away: TCU (1/31)

KenPom still loves the Mountaineers. Despite logging only two wins since Dec. 22, West Virginia sits No. 21 in the advanced metric ratings. The continued faith was bolstered by the Mountaineers’ 74-65 home win over TCU on Jan. 18.

Five of West Virginia’s next six games come against teams currently ranked inside the AP Top 25, a stretch that could help the Mountaineers claw back into postseason contention or deliver the final blows to their March Madness hopes.

10. Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8)

Previous rank: 10

Last 10 days: Losses to Baylor, Kansas State and West Virginia

Next 10 days: Home: Iowa State (1/30) Away: LSU (1/28), Baylor (2/4)

Nearly 11 months removed from securing a No. 3 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Texas Tech is winless in eight Big 12 games. The Red Raiders’ current skid is level for fourth-longest in the nation among active losing streaks.