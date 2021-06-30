Edmond Santa Fe tight end Tabry Shettron commits to OSU; brother Talyn flips from OU to the Cowboys

Edmond Santa Fe tight end Tabry Shettron committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday — and brought his brother Talyn with him.

Talyn originally committed to the University of Oklahoma last October but flipped to OSU to play with his brother. Tabry chose the Cowboys over offers from Kansas State, Air Force, Dartmouth and others.

“From the time we were 6 years old and played on our first T-ball team together until now, we have always played on the same team,” Talyn said in his Twitter post. “Just like this path, it hasn’t always been an easy one in the past either. But Tabry and I were brought together as brothers for a purpose and family always comes first.”

Talyn is rated as the 17th prospect in the country for the class of 2022 on the ESPN 300 list and the fourth receiver in the country as a four-star recruit. Tabry is a Division I talent but is currently unranked. The Cowboys now have 13 commitments for the class of 2022.

Talyn had 61 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns last season as a junior.

