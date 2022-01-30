Edmond Santa Fe DL Tucker commits to Oklahoma State class of 2022 as preferred walk-on

STILLWATER — Edmond Santa Fe defensive lineman Jaelen Tucker announced his commitment to Oklahoma State Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys' latest commit joins their class of 2022 as a preferred walk-on.
I’m happy to say after a great visit to stillwater I will be taking my talents to OKLAHOMA STATE! #GOPOKES @DJLinton2 @joebobclements @CoachGRichDL @CowboyFB pic.twitter.com/weBbLv5orU— Jaelen Tucker (@TuckerJaelen) January 30, 2022
Tucker, who played across the defensive line at Santa Fe, joins an incoming group of defensive linemen that includes Putnam City North's Jaleel Johnson, Choctaw's DeSean Brown and Landon Dean of Frontenac, Kans. OSU's 2022 recruiting class now stands at 18 members ahead of Wednesday's National Signing Day.
Tucker's commitment continues the recent pipeline from Santa Fe to Stillwater.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound lineman joins teammates Talyn and Tabry Shettron in the Cowboys 2022 class. Collin Oliver, Trace Ford and Calvin Bundage represent the string of recent stars to emerge at OSU from the Oklahoma City-area high school.