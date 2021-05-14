Eddie Sutton's enshrinement into the Hall of Fame will be a bittersweet moment for the Sutton family

Sutton will get his recognition on Saturday, which will be a celebratory time for his family and the OSU community.

“I think anybody that has followed this game and understands this game, they viewed my father as a Hall of Fame coach for a long time and we appreciate it,” Scott Sutton said. “That’s a great honor and glad that we can be a part of it. But when I say bittersweet, this would have been a really special recognition for my father because he understood the history of the game probably better than most.”

Sutton learned the game by playing under coach Henry Iba at OSU and played against some of basketball’s greatest talents, including Wilt Chamberlin. Teams he coached played against basketball legends such as Larry Bird in the 1979 NCAA Tournament and Michael Jordan. And now he has joined them in basketball immortality.

“He recognized the history and that’s what would have been so neat for him to be a part of that elite group,” Scott Sutton said. “I wish he could have got up there and gave a speech because he would have done a great job. He would have thanked all of his great players and assistant coaches because he knew that it was about the players, and about the support staff and assistant coaches. And he would have recognized them. He would have recognized the fan bases because he was blessed to be able to play in front of some of the best fan bases in the country.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.