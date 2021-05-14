Eddie Sutton's enshrinement into the Hall of Fame will be a bittersweet moment for the Sutton family

The late Eddie Sutton is one of nine inductees being honored during the Naismith Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The legendary coach, who died May 23, 2020, had 806 wins in a college coaching career with three Final Four appearances that included OSU’s two trips in 1995 and 2004.
The rest of the 2020 class includes Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Patrick Baumann, Barbara Stevens, and Rudy Tomjanovich. The induction ceremony will air at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Sutton will be presented by Kentucky coach John Calipari, Kansas coach Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief — who played for him at Arkansas before enjoying an 11-year NBA career.
Current OSU assistant coach and Sutton’s son, Scott Sutton, said it is a special weekend but also tough not being able to share the moment with him.
“I think it’s a little bittersweet that my father and my mother, because she played such a huge role in his career, that they couldn’t be here and that we couldn’t celebrate them as a family," Scott said. “And the college basketball world couldn’t celebrate the career that he had, but at the same time, we’re looking forward to being a part of this. It’s a historic class. One of the best classes that will go in.”
Sutton was a six-time Hall of Fame finalist before getting inducted on the seventh time.
Sutton will get his recognition on Saturday, which will be a celebratory time for his family and the OSU community.
“I think anybody that has followed this game and understands this game, they viewed my father as a Hall of Fame coach for a long time and we appreciate it,” Scott Sutton said. “That’s a great honor and glad that we can be a part of it. But when I say bittersweet, this would have been a really special recognition for my father because he understood the history of the game probably better than most.”
Sutton learned the game by playing under coach Henry Iba at OSU and played against some of basketball’s greatest talents, including Wilt Chamberlin. Teams he coached played against basketball legends such as Larry Bird in the 1979 NCAA Tournament and Michael Jordan. And now he has joined them in basketball immortality.
“He recognized the history and that’s what would have been so neat for him to be a part of that elite group,” Scott Sutton said. “I wish he could have got up there and gave a speech because he would have done a great job. He would have thanked all of his great players and assistant coaches because he knew that it was about the players, and about the support staff and assistant coaches. And he would have recognized them. He would have recognized the fan bases because he was blessed to be able to play in front of some of the best fan bases in the country.”