Donarski leads No. 9 Iowa State women to win at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma State 74-60 on Saturday.
Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points, and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), which won its ninth straight and remained the only undefeated team in league play. The Cyclones won both games in their first week as a top-10 team since 2002.
Taylen Collins scored a career-high 21 points and Macie James added 14 for Oklahoma State (6-8, 1-4). Lauren Fields, who came in averaging 16.8 points for the Cowgirls, scored 10 on 4-for-15 shooting.
Iowa State led 24-8 at the end of the first quarter. Kane, a forward who had averaged 8.1 points per game this season, scored seven in the first seven minutes. The Cyclones held Oklahoma State to 4-for-19 shooting in the period.
Donarski scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Cyclones take a 43-27 lead at the break, and Iowa State remained in control throughout the second half.
OSU plays Baylor Wednesday at Waco, Texas.
NO. 9 IOWA STATE 74, OSU 60
IOWA ST. (16-1, 5-0): Kane 6-9 3-3 15, Donarski 8-19 2-2 23, Ashley Joens 4-13 2-2 12, Aubrey Joens 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan 3-5 5-5 13, Diew 0-0 2-2 2, Vick 0-1 0-0 0, Jordao 2-6 3-4 7, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-2 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 19-20 74
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-8, 1-4): Collins 8-13 5-8 21, James 5-15 0-0 14, Winchester 3-7 0-0 6, Boyd 1-1 0-0 2, Fields 4-15 1-4 10, Reeves 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 1-4 0-0 2, Notoa 1-2 0-0 2, Rodrigues 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 0-0 0-0 0, Udoumoh 1-4 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 7-13 60
Iowa St.;24;19;17;14;—;74
Oklahoma St.;8;19;19;14;—;60
3-Point Goals: ISU 9-21 (Donarski 5-10, As.Joens 2-3, Au.Joens 0-2, Ryan 2-4, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-2), OSU 5-11 (James 4-6, Fields 1-4, Dennis 0-1). Assists: ISU 9 (Ryan 4), OSU 9 (Fields 3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: ISU 37 (Jordao 4-5), OSU 37 (Collins 5-8). Total Fouls: ISU 10, OSU 18. Technical Fouls: None. A: 1,937.